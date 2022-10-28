Races

Contador, Aldgate, Siege Courageous, Mighty Zo, Knotty Charmer and Capriati excel

Contador, Aldgate, Siege Courageous, Mighty Zo, Knotty Charmer and Capriati excelled when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Oct 28)

Inner sand: 600m: Roman Power (Ashok) 40. Strode out well.

Outer sand: 600m: Crosswater (Likith), Estefania (S. John) 45. Former finished six lengths ahead. Montelena (Vaibhav) 44. Moved well.

1000m: Paradise Beckons (Rayan) 1-15, 600/45. Easy. Never Give In (S. John), Czar (Likith) 1-15, 600/42.5. They finished together. Elveden (S. John), Red Cliff (Likith) 1-15, 600/43.5. They shaped well. Red Lucifer (Vaibhav) 1-16, 600/44. Worked well. Siege Courageous (S. John) 1-12.5, 600/42.5. Impressed. A 2-y-o (Western Aristocrat - Six Sigma) (Ashok), Prana (S. John) 1-15, 600/43.5. They finished level. Pneuma (Girish), a 2-y-o (Fiero - Namibia) (B. Harish) 1-15, 600/45.5. Former finished six lengths ahead. Capriati (S. John) 1-13, 600/42.5. Pleased.

1200m: Knotty Charmer (Nazerul), a 2-y-o (Phoenix Tower - Divine Impact) (S. John) 1-31, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Former finished three lengths ahead. Knotty Challenger (S. Shareef), Ruling Dynasty (Mallikarjun) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. They moved fluently. Glow In The Dark (S. John) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. Moved on the bit. Mighty Zo (S. John) 1-28, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. In fine trim. Blues Ballad (Ashok), Ripple N Storm (S. Shareef) 1-29, 1,000/1-13, 600/44.5. They moved freely. Contador (S. John) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Fit for the fray. Chinky Pinky (Arul) 1-28, 1,000/1-14, 600/45.5. Shaped well. Aldgate (S. John) 1-28, 1,000/1-11, 600/41.5. Moved fluently.


