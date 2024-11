Constable and Celestial catch the eye

Constable and Celestial caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Nov. 24) morning.

Sand track:

600m: Fiorentini (Bhawani) 42. Easy. Paladin (rb), Baleno (Bhawani) 42. Former was two lengths superior.

800m: Sentinel (Bhawani), Lord Vader (rb) 56, 600/42. Former better. Constable (Nazil) 52, 600/38. Moved attractively. 2/y/o Surrealist (Nazil) 56, 600/42. Moved fluently.

1000m: Alexandros (C. Umesh) 1-9, 600/40. Worked freely. Angelo (N. Bhosale) 1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Slightly urged. Arkadian (C. Umesh) 1-11, 600/42. Easy. Cache (Nazil) 1-10, 600/41. Moved freely. Chagall (Nazil) 1-10, 600/41. Moved fluently. Pride’s Prince (Likith Appu), Regina Memorabilis (Hamir) 1-9, 800/55, 600/41. Former finished a distance ahead. 2/y/o Matisse (C. Umesh) 1-12, 800/57, 600/42. Easy. King’s Gambit (C. Umesh) 1-11, 600/42. Stretched.

1200m: Celestial (N. Bhosale) 1-23, 1000/1-9, 600/39. Pleased. The Panther (app) 1-24, 1000/1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Worked freely. 2/y/o Kissed By The Sea (C. Umesh) 1-24, 1000/1-10, 600/41. Pushed.

1400m: Jendayi (C. Umesh) 1-40, 600/41. Moved well. Santissimo (C. Umesh) 1-39, 1200/1-24, 1000/1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Shaped well. 2/y/o Renoir (Ajinkya) 1-42, 1000/1-12, 600/45. Moved freely.