Consigliori wins Governor’s Cup

Hyderabad:

22 August 2021 18:51 IST

Trainer R.H. Sequeira’s Consigliori (Akshay Kumar up) claimed the Governor’s Cup, the chief event of Sunday’s (Aug. 22) races. The winner is owned by Mr. Subodh Chand Bothra. Jockey Akshay Kumar stole the limelight by winning four races, while Trainer Sequeira saddled three winners.

1. DONCASTER PLATE (Div. I) (1,400m) (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only (Cat. II): MAXIMUM GLAMOUR (Akshay Kumar) 1, Able Love (B. Nikhil) 2, Moonlight Ruby (Koushik) 3 and Inside Story (B.R. Kumar) 4. 4-1/2, 2-1/4 and 2-1/2. 1m, 26.24s. ₹15 (w), 10, 27 and 44 (p). SHP: 79, THP: 62, FP: 164, Q: 126, Tanala: 1,497. Favourite: Maximum Glamour. Owners: Mr. Donald Anthony Netto, Mr. C. Parthasarthy, Mr. Veeramachaneni Bharat & Mr. Rajat Parthasarthy. Trainer: D. Netto.

2. OCEAN STAR PLATE (Div. III) (1,400m), 5-y-o & upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): SUBLIME (Santosh Raj) 1, Lockhart (Ajeeth Kumar) 2, Rhine (A.A. Vikrant) 3 and Explosive (Gaurav Singh) 4. 1-1/2, 1-1/4 and 3/4. 1m, 26.99s. ₹62 (w), 15, 18 and 28 (p). SHP: 32, THP: 63, FP: 412, Q: 220, Tanala: 2,806. Favourite: Explosive. Owners: Mr. Sudarshan Singh Rathore Kanwar & Mr. Rishiraj Singh Rathore. Trainer: Laxman Singh.

3. DONCASTER PLATE (Div. II) (1,400m) (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only (Cat. II): SOLOIST (Akshay Kumar) 1, Special Effort (P.S. Chouhan) 2, Dreams Station (Zervan) 3 and My Master (Nakhat Singh) 4. 3-1/4, Sh and 1. 1m, 27.98s. ₹13 (w), 13, 10 and 21 (p). SHP: 39, THP: 50, FP: 53, Q: 44, Tanala: 258. Favourite: Soloist. Owners: Mr. Gurpal Singh, Mr. N.P. Sharma & Mr. Alluri Ajay Kumar. Trainer: R.H. Sequeira.

4. SAI RAMA PLATE (1,600m) rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): LAMHA (Akshay Kumar) 1, Cheltenham (Gaurav Singh) 2, Sweet Melody (B.R. Kumar) 3 and Steve Rogers (P.S. Chouhan) 4. 2-3/4, Hd and 2. 1m, 40.83s. ₹16 (w), 10, 14 and 27 (p). SHP: 44, THP: 69, FP: 83, Q: 47, Tanala: 638. Favourite: Lamha. Owners: Mr. Rama Seshu Eyunni & Mr. Marthand Singh Mahindra. Trainer: R.H. Sequeira.

5. BEANDAZ PLATE (Div. I) (1,100m) rated up to 25 (Cat. III): SACRED LAMP (Mukesh Kumar) 1, Secret Command (Kiran Naidu) 2, Star Babe (Koushik) 3 and Let It Be Me (B.R. Kumar) 4. Not run: Proud Legacy. 1-1/4, Nk and 1/2. 1m, 8.15s. ₹41 (w), 17, 19 and 15 (p). SHP: 74, THP: 72, FP: 436, Q: 244, Tanala: 1,352. Favourite: Let It Be Me. Owner: Mr. H. Thambuswamy. Trainer: N. Ravinder Singh.

6. HYDERABAD CITY POLICE COMMISSIONER’S CUP (1,200m) 5-y-o & upward, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II): MAXWELL (Mukesh Kumar) 1, Her Legacy (P.S. Chouhan) 2, City Of Wisdom (P. Sai Kumar) 3 and Incredulous (Md. Ismail) 4. 1, 3/4 and 1/2. 1m, 12.75s. ₹126 (w), 29, 15 and 20 (p). SHP: 34, THP: 67, FP: 596, Q: 242, Tanala: 9,966. Favourite: Her Legacy. Owner: Col. K.S. Garcha. Trainer: S. Sreekant.

7. GOVERNOR’S CUP (1,400m) (Terms), 3-y-o & upward (Cat. I): CONSIGLIORI (Akshay Kumar) 1, Victory Parade (B.R. Kumar) 2, Corfe Castle (Sandesh) 3 and Prince Valiant (P. Gaddam) 4. Nk, 1-1/2 and 1/2. 1m, 25.67s. ₹44 (w), 14, 14 and 10 (p). SHP: 36, THP: 109, FP: 595, Q: 249, Tanala: 811. Favourite: Corfe Castle. Owner: Mr. Subodh Chand Bothra. Trainer: R.H. Sequeira.

8. BEANDAZ PLATE (Div. II) (1,100m), rated up to 25 (Cat. III): AIBAK (Afroz Khan) 1, Berkeley (Gaurav Singh) 2, Stark (Ajit Singh) 3 and Cephalonia (N.B. Kuldeep) 4. 3/4, Hd and 1/2. 1m, 8.84s. ₹68 (w), 24, 14 and 19 (p). SHP: 41, THP: 71, FP: 262, Q: 81, Tanala: 1,024. Favourite: Berkeley. Owner: Mr. Syed Mohiuddin Mufeed. Trainer: Mir Faiyaz Ali Khan.

Jackpot: 70%: ₹88,852 (4 tkts.) & 30%: 2,456 (62 tkts.); Treble: (i) 257 (170 tkts.), (ii) 160 (191 tkts.), (iii) 2,838 (20 tkts.); Mini Jackpot: (i) 1,671 (24 tkts.), (ii) 32, 507 (2 tkts.).