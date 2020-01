Consigliori wins Deccan Derby

Trainer Deshmukh’s ward Consigliori ridden by P. Ajeeth Kumar won the Deccan Derby the star attraction of the season here on Wednesday (Oct.16). The winner is owned by United Racing & Bloodstock Breeders Ltd. & Mr. Aditya P. Thakersey.

Consigliori, who took a smart jump led all the way, responded well to the urgings in the final stages and kicked on gamely giving jockey Ajeeth Kumar his first Derby win.

Jockey Akshay Kumar rode four winner on the day.

1. MRS. K. LAKSHMI BHUPAL REDDY MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,100m), 3-y-o only, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II): MON GENERAL (Gaurav Singh) 1, Linewiler (R. Ajinkya) 2, Kionia (Afroz Khan) 3 and Flamingo Fame (N. Rawal) 4. 1-1/4, 3/4 and 1. 1m, 7.46s. ₹ 7 (w), 6 and 22, SHP: 55, FP: 92, Q: 82, Tla: 291. Favourite: Mon General. Owner: Mr. S.R. Sanas. Trainer: M. Srinvas Reddy.

2. ROYAL CALCUTTA TURF CLUB TROPHY (1,200m), 5-y-o & over, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II): WARRIOR SUPREME (Kiran Naidu) 1, Asteria (Akshay Kumar) 2, News O’ Star (C.S. Jodha) 3 and Royal Green (Abhay Singh) 4. Nk, 2 and 1-1/2. 1m, 15.04s. ₹ 104 (w), 27, 8 and 7 (p), SHP: 23, FP: 1,284, Q: 455, Tla: 17,352. Favourite: Pentagon. Owners: Dr. Prabhakar ChowdaryTripuraneni , M/s. S. Daljeet Singh & Ashok Chukkia. Trainer: L.D’Silva.

3. BANGALORE TURF CLUB TROPHY (1,600m), 4-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): SUPER ACT (Akshay Kumar) 1, Dandy Man (Suraj Narredu) 2, Barnabas (Rohit Kumar) 3 and Story Teller (Nakhat Singh) 4. 1/2, 1-1/4 and nk. 1m, 42.39s. ₹ 27 (w), 9, 7 and 8 (p), SHP: 18, FP: 69, Q: 27, Tla: 260. Favourite: Dandy Man. Owners: M/s. Raghunath Reddy Bhoomireddy & Syed Shah Faisal Hassan. Trainer: Faisal Hassan.

4. MADRAS RACE CLUB TROPHY (1,400m), 3-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): GALLOPING GANGSTER (Suraj Narredu) 1, Private Empire (Afroz Khan) 2, Miss Marvellous (Akshay Kumar) 3 and Star Envoy (Zervan) 4. 1-3/4, 1-1/4 and 1-3/4. 1m, 28.03s. ₹ 7 (w), 5, 8 and 9 (p), SHP: 21, FP: 31, Q: 25, Tla: 82. Favourite: Galloping Gangster. Owners: M/s. Veeramachaneni Arjun & Nagendra Prasad Veeramachaneni. Trainer: Laxman Singh.

5. ROYAL WESTERN INDIA TURF CLUB TROPHY (1,600m), 3-y-o & over, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II): PREMIER ACTION (Akshay Kumar) 1, Exclusive Blue (Suraj Narredu) 2, Born Greek (C.S. Jodha) 3 and Midnight Dream (Rohit Kumar) 4. 4, 2-1/4 and 1/2. 1m 40.86s. ₹ 67 (w), 13, 6 and 14 (p), SHP: 19, FP: 203, Q: 59, Tla: 1,260. Favourite: Exclusive Blue. Owners: Hari Sharan Devgan & Tinder Singh Ahluwalia. Trainer: L.D’Silva.

6. MYSORE RACE CLUB TROPHY (Div. I), (1,400m), 3-y-o & over, rated upto 25 (Cat. III): Wood Bridge (Akshay Kumar) 1, Honourable Guest (Rohit Kumar) 2, Diesis Dream (Ashhad Asbar) 3 and Silver Dollar (B.R. Kumar) 4. 4-1/4, 1-1/2 and 2. 1m, 29.51s. ₹ 31 (w), 10, 6 and 9 (p), SHP: 24, FP: 181, Q: 43, Tla: 581. Favourite: Honourable Guest. Owners: M/s. Aziz Ahmed Khan, Mohammed Rasheed Ali Khan & Mirza Ayub Baig. Trainer: Faisal Hassan.

7. DECCAN DERBY (2,000m), 3-y-o only (Terms): CONSIGLIORI (Air Support - Caprese) Ajeeth Kumar 1, ROYAL CRYSTAL (Western Aristocrat - Sparkiling Crystal) Suraj Narredu 2, IMPAVID (Air Support - Ploenta) Srinath 3 and WELL CONNECTED (Arazan - Guest Connections) A. Sandesh 4. 1, 1 and 1-1/2. 2m, 7.91s. ₹ 91 (w), 10, 6 and 5 (p), SHP: 18, FP: 1,162, Q: 375, Tla: 2,845. Favourite: Well Connected. Owners: The United Racing & Bloodstock Breeders Ltd. & Aditya P. Thakersey. Trainer: Deshmukh.

8. INDIAN RACE HORSE OWNERS FEDERATION TROPHY (1,200m), 3-y-o & over, rated 60 to 85 (Cat. II): VERSALLIES (Suraj Narredu) 1, Tootsie Roll (Afroz Khan) 2, Platts Tour (Ashhad Asbar) 3 and That’s My Class (I. Chisty) 4. 1-3/4, 1-3/4 and 1-3/4. 1m, 14.04s. ₹ 13 (w), 7, 15 and 8 (p), SHP: 62, FP: 218, Q: 124, Tla: 408. Favourite: Versallies. Owners: M/s. K. Balamukunda Das, K. Shashabindu Das & Krishnan Kamesh. Trainer: D. Netto.

9. MYSORE RACE CLUB TROPHY (Div. II), (1,400m), 3-y-o & over, rated upto 25 (Cat. III): N R I FLAME (Akshay Kumar) 1, Red Snaper (Kuldeep Singh) 2, Best Friend (Jitendra Singh) 3 and Rhine (Surya Prakash) 4. Hd, 2-3/4 and shd. 1m, 29.81s. ₹ 18 (w), 8, 7 and 22 (p), SHP: 20, FP: 55, Q: 21, Tla: 897. Favourite: Red Snaper. Owner: Mr. Ravinder Reddy Male. Trainer: Robin Reddy.

Jackpot (i): 2,61,383 (two tkts), Runner up: 9351 (24 tkts), (ii): 96,832 (14 tkts), Runner up: 15,289 (38 tkts), Mini Jkt: 2,678 (64 tkts), Tr (i): 3,561 (15 tkts), (ii): 723 (165 tkts), (iii): 2,859 (61 tkts).