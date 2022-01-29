Conscious Keeper and Angel Heart work well

CHENNAI:

29 January 2022 21:56 IST

Conscious Keeper, Angel Heart, El Politico and La Jefa worked well when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Jan. 29).

Outer sand:

800m: Laudree (N. Jodha), Whiskey Sour (Santosh G) 59, 600/43.5. Former finished three lengths in front.

Advertising

Advertising

Inner sand:

600m: Lady Royal (Nikhill Naidu) 40. Urged. Gallantry (S. Kamble) 46. Easy. Wood Art (rb), Sprit Of Zion (rb) 48. My Call (rb), Little Wonder (M.S. Deora) 47.5.

800m: Ginsburg (Santosh G) 57, 600/43.5. Fit. Epistoiary (rb), Secret Of Love (rb) 1-0, 600/45. Star Romance (S. Kamble), William Wallace (Farhan Alam) 55, 600/40.5. Former finished two lengths in front. Blue Sapphire (rb), Ocean Love (rb) 58, 600/43.5. El Politico (A.M. Alam) 54, 600/41. Moved well. Autumn Shower (Farhan Alam), Icy River (Shahar Babu) 54, 600/41. Former finished three lengths ahead. Trevalius (P. Vikram) 1-3, 600/48. Knotty Ash (Ramandeep) 56.5, 600/42. Handy. Roman Senator (rb) 1-2.5, 600/47.

1000m: Durango (rb) 1-16, 800/1-2, 600/47. Easy. Arapaho (Shahar Babu), Solinari (rb) 1-10, 800/56.5, 600/44. A fit pair. Touch Of Fury (M.S. Deora), DYF (rb) 1-16, 800/1-1.5, 600/46. They were easy. Conscious Keeper (Shahar Babu), Undeniable (rb) 1-3, 800/51.5, 600/38.5. They moved fluently. Supreme Dance (Sham Kumar), Memory Lane (rb) 1-14, 800/1-0, 600/44.5. Desert Hawk (rb), Knott So Knotty (Shahar babu) 1-10.5, 800/56, 600/42. They are in good shape. Opus One (N. Murugan), Electric (rb), a 3-y-o (Top Class - Eternal Spirit) (rb) 1-15.5, 800/1-0, 600/45. First two named finished three lengths in front. Angel Heart (Shahar Babu) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39.5. A good display. La Jefa (rb) 1-19, 800/55, 600/41.5. In fine condition. Mezcal (rb), Rubirosa (P. Vikram) 1-14, 800/59.5, 600/45. They moved freely, former finished three lengths in front. Nationwide (Joseph) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/47.5. Easy.

1200m: Handsome (N. Murugan), Sir Baffert (rb) 1-25, 1,000/1-10.5, 800/57, 600/43.5. They were handy. Big Treasure (Shahar Babu) 1-22, 1,000/1-8.5, 800/56.5, 600/44. Moved impressively. Nagada (Shahar Babu) 1-23.5, 1,000/1-8.5, 800/56, 600/43.5. Pleased. Chapmans Square (M.S. Deora), Winter Glow (rb) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 800/55.5, 600/42. They strode out well. Nymeria (rb) 1-29.5, (1,200-600) 40.5. Eased up. Ribolla Gialla (rb) 1-33, (1,200-600) 45. Eased up.

Noted on Friday (Jan. 28):

Outer sand:

1000m: Anatolia (Shane Gray) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/45. Easy. Red Sea (Angad) 1-13.5, 800/59, 600/45. In good shape. a 3-y- o (David Livingston- Everybreakingwave) (Inayat), Memory Lane (rb) 1-14, 800/1-0, 600/46. They moved freely. Once You Go Black (Shane Gray) 1-11, 800/55.5, 600/42. Maintains form. Roka (Shane Gray) 1-10, 800/55.5, 600/42.5. In fine condition.

Inner sand:

600m: Knotty Ash (rb), Boltonic (rb) 47.

1000m: Selena G (Santosh G), Sabatini (N. Jodha) 1-11, 800/58, 600/45. Former finished two lengths in front. Glorious Sunlight (rb), Remediesofspring (Farhan Alam) 1-8, 800/52, 600/40. Latter impressed. Leopard Rock (Yash Narredu), Storm Breaker (S.Kamble) 1-5, 800/51.5, 600/38.5. They put up a pleasing display.

1200m: Gangster (Yash Narredu) 1-25, 1,000/1-10, 800/57, 600/43.5. In fine trim. Rubirosa (P. Vikram) 1-33 (1,200-600) 45.5.

Noted on Thursday (Jan. 27):

Outersand: 1000: Dangerous (Santosh G), Magic Moment (N. Jodha) 1-12, 800/58, 600/43.5. Former finished three lengths in front. Inner sand 600: Red Sea (rb) 39. Worked well.

800m: A 3-y-o (David Livingston - Everybreakingwave) (rb), Glorious Destiny (rb) 1-0, 600/45.5. They were easy. Ginsburg (Santosh G), Golden Strike (N. Jodha) 57.5, 600/44. They moved together. Elegant Touch (rb) 1-2.5, 600/48.

1000m: Dominant (rb) 1-13.5, 800/59, 600/44. Speed Air (Yash Narredu), William Wallace (S. Kamble) 1-10, 800/56, 600/41.5. A fit pair. Botero (C. Umesh) 1-17.5, 800/1-3, 600/48. Easy. Cape Wickham (C. Umesh), La Jefa (Md. Feroze) 1-14, 800/1-0, 600/45.5. They finished together. A 3-y-o (Tenth Star - Amazing Approach) (rb) 1-14, 800/59, 600/45. Easy. Gangster (Joseph) 1-12, 800/57, 600/43.5. Worked well.

1200m: Butterfly (Shahar Babu) 1-278, (1,200-600) 39. Eased up.