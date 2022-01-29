Races

Conscious Keeper and Angel Heart work well

Conscious Keeper, Angel Heart, El Politico and La Jefa worked well when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Jan. 29).

Outer sand:

800m: Laudree (N. Jodha), Whiskey Sour (Santosh G) 59, 600/43.5. Former finished three lengths in front.

Inner sand:

600m: Lady Royal (Nikhill Naidu) 40. Urged. Gallantry (S. Kamble) 46. Easy. Wood Art (rb), Sprit Of Zion (rb) 48. My Call (rb), Little Wonder (M.S. Deora) 47.5.

800m: Ginsburg (Santosh G) 57, 600/43.5. Fit. Epistoiary (rb), Secret Of Love (rb) 1-0, 600/45. Star Romance (S. Kamble), William Wallace (Farhan Alam) 55, 600/40.5. Former finished two lengths in front. Blue Sapphire (rb), Ocean Love (rb) 58, 600/43.5. El Politico (A.M. Alam) 54, 600/41. Moved well. Autumn Shower (Farhan Alam), Icy River (Shahar Babu) 54, 600/41. Former finished three lengths ahead. Trevalius (P. Vikram) 1-3, 600/48. Knotty Ash (Ramandeep) 56.5, 600/42. Handy. Roman Senator (rb) 1-2.5, 600/47.

1000m: Durango (rb) 1-16, 800/1-2, 600/47. Easy. Arapaho (Shahar Babu), Solinari (rb) 1-10, 800/56.5, 600/44. A fit pair. Touch Of Fury (M.S. Deora), DYF (rb) 1-16, 800/1-1.5, 600/46. They were easy. Conscious Keeper (Shahar Babu), Undeniable (rb) 1-3, 800/51.5, 600/38.5. They moved fluently. Supreme Dance (Sham Kumar), Memory Lane (rb) 1-14, 800/1-0, 600/44.5. Desert Hawk (rb), Knott So Knotty (Shahar babu) 1-10.5, 800/56, 600/42. They are in good shape. Opus One (N. Murugan), Electric (rb), a 3-y-o (Top Class - Eternal Spirit) (rb) 1-15.5, 800/1-0, 600/45. First two named finished three lengths in front. Angel Heart (Shahar Babu) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39.5. A good display. La Jefa (rb) 1-19, 800/55, 600/41.5. In fine condition. Mezcal (rb), Rubirosa (P. Vikram) 1-14, 800/59.5, 600/45. They moved freely, former finished three lengths in front. Nationwide (Joseph) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/47.5. Easy.

1200m: Handsome (N. Murugan), Sir Baffert (rb) 1-25, 1,000/1-10.5, 800/57, 600/43.5. They were handy. Big Treasure (Shahar Babu) 1-22, 1,000/1-8.5, 800/56.5, 600/44. Moved impressively. Nagada (Shahar Babu) 1-23.5, 1,000/1-8.5, 800/56, 600/43.5. Pleased. Chapmans Square (M.S. Deora), Winter Glow (rb) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 800/55.5, 600/42. They strode out well. Nymeria (rb) 1-29.5, (1,200-600) 40.5. Eased up. Ribolla Gialla (rb) 1-33, (1,200-600) 45. Eased up.

Noted on Friday (Jan. 28):

Outer sand:

1000m: Anatolia (Shane Gray) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/45. Easy. Red Sea (Angad) 1-13.5, 800/59, 600/45. In good shape. a 3-y- o (David Livingston- Everybreakingwave) (Inayat), Memory Lane (rb) 1-14, 800/1-0, 600/46. They moved freely. Once You Go Black (Shane Gray) 1-11, 800/55.5, 600/42. Maintains form. Roka (Shane Gray) 1-10, 800/55.5, 600/42.5. In fine condition.

Inner sand:

600m: Knotty Ash (rb), Boltonic (rb) 47.

1000m: Selena G (Santosh G), Sabatini (N. Jodha) 1-11, 800/58, 600/45. Former finished two lengths in front. Glorious Sunlight (rb), Remediesofspring (Farhan Alam) 1-8, 800/52, 600/40. Latter impressed. Leopard Rock (Yash Narredu), Storm Breaker (S.Kamble) 1-5, 800/51.5, 600/38.5. They put up a pleasing display.

1200m: Gangster (Yash Narredu) 1-25, 1,000/1-10, 800/57, 600/43.5. In fine trim. Rubirosa (P. Vikram) 1-33 (1,200-600) 45.5.

Noted on Thursday (Jan. 27):

Outersand: 1000: Dangerous (Santosh G), Magic Moment (N. Jodha) 1-12, 800/58, 600/43.5. Former finished three lengths in front. Inner sand 600: Red Sea (rb) 39. Worked well.

800m: A 3-y-o (David Livingston - Everybreakingwave) (rb), Glorious Destiny (rb) 1-0, 600/45.5. They were easy. Ginsburg (Santosh G), Golden Strike (N. Jodha) 57.5, 600/44. They moved together. Elegant Touch (rb) 1-2.5, 600/48.

1000m: Dominant (rb) 1-13.5, 800/59, 600/44. Speed Air (Yash Narredu), William Wallace (S. Kamble) 1-10, 800/56, 600/41.5. A fit pair. Botero (C. Umesh) 1-17.5, 800/1-3, 600/48. Easy. Cape Wickham (C. Umesh), La Jefa (Md. Feroze) 1-14, 800/1-0, 600/45.5. They finished together. A 3-y-o (Tenth Star - Amazing Approach) (rb) 1-14, 800/59, 600/45. Easy. Gangster (Joseph) 1-12, 800/57, 600/43.5. Worked well.

1200m: Butterfly (Shahar Babu) 1-278, (1,200-600) 39. Eased up.


