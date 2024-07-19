ADVERTISEMENT

Come September, Superimpose and Zip Along please

Published - July 19, 2024 06:18 pm IST - Pune:

Come September, Superimpose and Zip Along pleased when the horses were exercised here on Friday (July 19) morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sand track:

600m: Fast Approach (Gore) 1200/600m 40. Easy. Prince O’ War (M.S. Deora) 40. Easy. Fable (Nirmal) 41. Easy. Aperol (Nirmal) 40. Moved fluently. Snowfall (T.S. Jodha) 40. Shaped well. Kubric (P. Vinod) 41. Easy.

ADVERTISEMENT

800m: Scarlet Sensation (M.S. Deora), Ma Cherie (app) 55, 600/40. Pair moved together freely. The Sengol Queen (S.G. Prasad) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. Nairobi (Zameer) 52, 600/40. Worked well. Superimpose (Mustakim) 51, 600/39. Impressed. Superlative (Saba) 53, 600/40. Worked freely. Zip Along (Mustakim) 51, 600/38. Moved attractively. Kings Love (Shahrukh), Goodfellow (Nazil) 55, 600/41. Pair moved level freely. Northern Singer (Mustakim) 51, 600/39. Good. Hilma Klint (Mustakim) 52, 600/39. Slightly urged. Gypsy Soul (M.S. Deora), Oishika (S. Kamble) 51, 600/38. They were urged and finished level. Willy Wonkaa (Zameer) 54, 600/41. Moved freely. Come September (Mustakim) 50, 600/38. Impressed. Exotic Star (Zameer), She’s A Teaser (Tograllu) 53, 600/40. They finished level freely. Kendall J (T.S. Jodha) 56, 600/41. Easy. El Greco (C. Umesh) 54, 600/41. Moved fluently.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

1200m: Away She Goes (V. Bunde), Crystal Clear (Shelar) 1-25, 600/41. Former ended three lengths in front.

1400m: Chat (Nazil), Brave Beauty (Shahrukh) 1-37, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Former finished four lengths ahead.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US