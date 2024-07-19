GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Come September, Superimpose and Zip Along please

Published - July 19, 2024 06:18 pm IST - Pune:

Come September, Superimpose and Zip Along pleased when the horses were exercised here on Friday (July 19) morning.

Sand track:

600m: Fast Approach (Gore) 1200/600m 40. Easy. Prince O’ War (M.S. Deora) 40. Easy. Fable (Nirmal) 41. Easy. Aperol (Nirmal) 40. Moved fluently. Snowfall (T.S. Jodha) 40. Shaped well. Kubric (P. Vinod) 41. Easy.

800m: Scarlet Sensation (M.S. Deora), Ma Cherie (app) 55, 600/40. Pair moved together freely. The Sengol Queen (S.G. Prasad) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. Nairobi (Zameer) 52, 600/40. Worked well. Superimpose (Mustakim) 51, 600/39. Impressed. Superlative (Saba) 53, 600/40. Worked freely. Zip Along (Mustakim) 51, 600/38. Moved attractively. Kings Love (Shahrukh), Goodfellow (Nazil) 55, 600/41. Pair moved level freely. Northern Singer (Mustakim) 51, 600/39. Good. Hilma Klint (Mustakim) 52, 600/39. Slightly urged. Gypsy Soul (M.S. Deora), Oishika (S. Kamble) 51, 600/38. They were urged and finished level. Willy Wonkaa (Zameer) 54, 600/41. Moved freely. Come September (Mustakim) 50, 600/38. Impressed. Exotic Star (Zameer), She’s A Teaser (Tograllu) 53, 600/40. They finished level freely. Kendall J (T.S. Jodha) 56, 600/41. Easy. El Greco (C. Umesh) 54, 600/41. Moved fluently.

1200m: Away She Goes (V. Bunde), Crystal Clear (Shelar) 1-25, 600/41. Former ended three lengths in front.

1400m: Chat (Nazil), Brave Beauty (Shahrukh) 1-37, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Former finished four lengths ahead.

