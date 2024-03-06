GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Come September shines

March 06, 2024 05:55 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST - Mumbai

Racing Correspondent

Come September shone when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Mar. 6) morning.

Inner sand: 600m: Sovereign Grey (Kiran Naidu) 41. Easy. Mighty Wings (Nazil) 39. Moved freely. Regal Command (Bhawani) 41. Easy.

800m: Cougar Mountain/Timeless Love (M.S. Deora) 57, 600/42. Easy. Wanderlust (Chouhan) 53, 600/39. Moved fluently. Oishika (M.S. Deora), Pataudi (H.M. Akshay) 56, 600/41. Pair level. Come September (Mustakim) 52, 600/39. Responded well. Stole My Heart (Neeraj), Sunburst (N. Bhosale) 57, 600/43. They were easy.

1000m: Red Mist (Dashrath), Fable (Santosh) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Former made up three lengths and finished level. House Of Lords (Mustakim), Rising Power (app) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Former finished six lengths ahead. Aperol (C.S. Jodha), Pure For Sure (Santosh) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Former was urged to end level. WinterAgenda (M.S. Deora), Roderic O’ Connor/Scionic (Dashrath) 1-10, 600/40. Former was superior.

1200m: Caliph (app) 1-26, 600/43. Easy. Gangster (app) 1-27, 600/44. Easy. Fiorentini (Chouhan) 1-27, 600/44. Moved fluently.

Related Topics

horse racing

