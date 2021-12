Come Calling, Super Girl and Shalem works well

CHENNAI:

04 December 2021 18:37 IST

Come Calling, Super Girl and Shalem worked well when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Dec. 4)

Inner sand: 800m: Diamond And Pearls (Saliyar Khan) 1-0, 600/45. Well in hand. Beethovan (Shaliyar Khan) 58, 600/44.5. In fine shape. Ocarina (Ramandeep), Roger O’More (rb) 1-3, 600/48. Shalem (Saliyar Khan) 56.5, 600/42.5. In fine trim. Glorious Even Song (rb) 1-3, 600/48. Paris O’Connor (rb) 1-1.5, 600/47. Easy. Leopard Rock (S. Kamble) 1-0, 600/45.5. Shaped well. Ms Boss (rb) 1-3, 600/48. Easy.

1000m: Lady Royal (rb) 1-16, 800/1-2, 600/48. Easy. Wind Symbol (Inayat) 1-17.5, 800/1-3, 600/48.5. Easy. Sweet Fragrance (Koshi Kumar), Super Girl (Sai Vamsi) 1-10.5, 800/56.5, 600/42.5. They moved well, latter finished a neck in front. Dark Son (Saliyar Khan) 1-14.5, 800/1-1, 600/47. Easy. Come Calling (N. Murugan) 1-9, 800/55, 600/41.5. Pleased. Hope And Glory (rb) 1-18, 800/1-3, 600/48.5. Romualdo (Saliyar Khan) 1-16.5, 800/1-2.5, 600/47. Moved freely. A 2-y-o (Kingda Ka - Ashtoh) (S. Kamble) 1-17, 800/1-3, 600/48. Easy. Renegade (Sai Vamsi) 1-17.5, 800/1-3, 600/48. Easy. Judy Blue Eyes (rb) 1-18, 800/1-2.5, 600/47. Moved easily. Amore (Md. Farhan Alam) 1-13.5, 800/59, 600/44. Moved on the bit. Rubert (rb), 2-y-o (Tenth Star - Amazing Approach) (rb)1-18, 800/1-2, 600/47. Both are two-year-old, former started and finished two lengths in front. Yours Forever (rb), 1-14.5, 800/58, 600/43. Worked well. A 2-y-o (Roderic O’Connor - Star Goddess) (rb), Benin Bronze (rb) 1-13, 800/58, 600/43. They finished level, former has come to hand.

Noted on Dec. 3 — Inner sand: 800m: Memory Lane (rb) 1-0, 600/45. In good shape. Royal Rules (rb) 57.5, 600/43.5. Handy. Shalem (Inayat) 1-0.5, 600/46. Moved freely. Pappa Rich (rb), Chanakya (rb) 58.5, 600/46. They finished level.

1000m: War Emblem (rb) 1-14.5, 800/1-1, 600/46.5. Shaped well. Glorious Even Song (rb), Admiral Shaw (rb) 1-18.5, 800/1-3, 600/48.5. They were easy. Star Symbol (rb) 1-18.5, 800/1-3.5, 600/48.5. Divina (Manikandan), Diamond And Pearls (rb) 1-9, 800/56, 600/44. They are in fine nick. Chief Commander (rb), Own Fantasy (rb) 1-15, 800/59.5, 600/45. Former finished two lengths in front. Penang (Shazad Alam) 1-18, 800/1-2.5, 600/48. Easy. Uncle Sam (rb) 1-15.5, 800/1-1, 600/47.5. Eased up.

Noted on Nov. 25. — Inner sand: 600m: Ms Boss (rb) 46.5. Easy. Ocarina (A. Imran Khan) 46. Easy. Valeska (Nikhil Naidu) 46.5. Unextended.

800m: Butterfly (rb) 1-2.5, 600/46.5. Chief Commander (rb) 1-1.5, 600/47.5. Eaded up. Admiral Shaw (S. Chenoy) 1-3.5, 600/48.

1000m: Wind Symbol (Nikhil Naidu) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/48. Easy. Lady Royal (S. Chinoy), Diamond And Pearls (rb) 1-16.5, 800/1-0, 600/46. Former finished well ahead. Moonlight Sonata (rb) 1-18.5, 800/1-3, 600/48. Moved freely. Sunday Warrior (rb) 1-17, 800/1-2.5, 600/48.5.

Noted on Nov. 24. — Inner sand: 800m: Glenary (rb) 55.5, 600/42. Moved impressively. Kristalina (rb) 59, 600/44. Handy. Amore (rb) 56.5, 600.44. Unextended.

1000m: Star Ranking (N. Murugan) 1-12, 800/59, 600/46.5. Eased up. Strong Breeze (rb) 1-9, 800/57.5, 600/45. Moved well. Admiral Shaw (rb) 1-14.5, 800/1-1.5, 600/47. Easy. Star Elegant (rb), Opus One (rb) 1-12.5, 800/58, 600/45. Former finished well in front.