Columbian should score in feature

Trainer P. Shroff’s ward Columbian should score over his rivals in the K. Mahipathi Rao Memorial Golconda Juvenile Million, the feature event of Sunday’s (Aug.8) races.

Rails will be announced one hour before the first race.

1. MALAKPET PLATE (Div.I) (1,200m) Maiden, (Terms) 3-y-o only — 1.05 p.m.: 1. City Of Blessings (11) Rafique Sk 56, 2. Gregor Clegane (10) Ajeeth Kumar 56, 3. Indian Glory (7) Md Ismail 56, 4. Salisbury (2) Kiran Naidu 56, 5. Joy O Joy (8) P. Gaddam 54.5, 6. Kimberley (1) Ajinkya 54.5, 7. Lifes Song (3) Akshay Kumar 54.5, 8. Lucky Lady (Ex: Nefertiti) (9) Surya Prakash 54.5, 9. Morior Invictus (6) B.R. Kumar 54.5, 10. Muaser (5) Afroz Khan 54.5 and 11. Soloist (4) Koushik 54.5.

1. LIFES SONG, 2. GREGOR CLEGANE, 3. SOLOIST

2. NEWMARKET PLATE (1,400m) rated 60 to 85 (Cat.II) — 1.35: 1. Havelock Cruise (10) Deepak Singh 60, 2. Reno Star (9) Koushik 59, 3. Sovet Pride (5) Abhay Singh 58.5, 4. Agni (1) A.A. Vikrant 57, 5. Prince Valiant (6) Surya Prakash 54.5, 6. Strategist (7) B.R. Kumar 53.5, 7. Lombardy (8) Zervan 52.5, 8. Long Range (2) Ajeeth Kumar 52.5, 9. N R I Valley (3) Akshay Kumar 52 and 10. Downtown Gal (4) Neeraj 51.5.

1. LOMBARDY, 2. SOVET PRIDE, 3. N R I VALLEY

3. MALAKPET PLATE (Div. II) (1,200m) Maiden, (Terms) 3-y- o only — 2.05: 1. One More Time (10) Nakhat Singh 56, 2. Sye Ra (8) T.S. Jodha 56, 3. City Of Bliss (2) Akshay Kumar 54.5, 4. Garden Of Eden (3) Koushik 54.5, 5. Halle Berry (7) Surya Prakash 54.5, 6. Inception (5) Ajinkya 54.5, 7. Mehrnoosh (1) Ashad Asbar 54.5, 8. Mireya (9) B.R. Kumar 54.5, 9. Racing Rani (4) Ajeeth Kumar 54.5 and 10. Total Darc (6) Afroz Khan 54.5.

1. CITY OF BLISS, 2. TOTAL DARC, 3. MIREYA

4. BIPSO PLATE (1,600m) rated 40 to 65 (Cat.II) — 2.40: 1. Southern Legacy (5) S.S. Tanwar 60, 2. Mirana (8) Ashad Asbar 59.5, 3. Crazy Horse (2) Md. Ismail 57.5, 4. Peaky Blinders (3) Akshay Kumar 57.5, 5. Horus (1) T.S. Jodha 57, 6. Rapid Fire (4) Ajeeth Kumar 56.5, 7. Fire Power (6) P.S. Chouhan 54 and 8. Saffron Art (7) Ajit Singh 54.

1. PEAKY BLINDERS, 2. SAFFRON ART, 3. FIRE POWER

5. SILVER JET PLATE (Div. II) (1,200m) 5-y-o & upward, rated 20 to 45 — 3.15: 1. Max (2) N.B. Kuldeep 60, 2. N R I Vision (11) Akshay Kumar 59.5, 3. Dunkirk (5) P.S. Chouhan 59, 4. Loch Stella (6) Nakhat Singh 58.5, 5. Linewiler (4) Afroz Khan 58, 6. Four One Four (7) Gaurav Singh 57.5, 7. Dillon (8) Ajit Singh 56.5, 8. Nearest (Ex: Cincia Azzurra) (9) G. Naresh 55, 9. Green Turf (1) T.S. Jodha 52.5, 10. Rhine (3) B.R. Kumar 52.5, 11. Hashtag (10) B. Nikhil 51.5 and 12. Story Teller (12) R.S. Jodha 51.5.

1. MAX, 2. N R I VISION, 3. DUNKIRK

6. K. MAHIPATHI RAO MEMORIAL GOLCONDA JUVENILE MILLION (1,400m) (Terms) 3-y-o only — 3.50: 1. Akido (8) Nakhat Singh 56, 2. Bugsy (5) A. Imran Khan 56, 3. Columbian (3) P.S. Chouhan 56, 4. Johannesburg (6) Neeraj 56, 5. Knotty Dancer (7) Akshay Kumar 56, 6. Alicia (1) Zervan 54.5, 7. New Look (4) Kiran Naidu 54.5 and 8. Scintillating Lass (2) Sandesh 54.5.

1. COLUMBIAN, 2. SCINTILLATING LASS, 3. KNOTTY DANCER

7. MAHALAXMI PLATE (1,400m) rated 20 to 45 (Cat.III) — 4.25: 1. Mark My Day (7) B.R. Kumar 62, 2. Bisate (10) P.S. Chouhan 61, 3. Proud (9) A. Imran Khan 61, 4. Cheltenham (5) N.B. Kuldeep 60.5, 5. Trump Star (2) Deepak Singh 60.5, 6. N R I Sun (3) Akshay Kumar 58, 7. Look Of Love (1) Gaurav Singh 57.5, 8. Steve Rogers (Ex: Always Success) (6) Ajinkya 57.5, 9. Team Player (4) R.S. Jodha 54 and 10. Lightning Pearl (8) Surya Prakash 50.

1. BISATE, 2. N R I SUN, 3. CHELTENHAM

8. SILVER JET PLATE (Div. I) (1,200m), 5-y-o & upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III) — 5.00: 1. Angel Tesoro (6) Ajeeth Kumar 60, 2. Mind Reader (8) B.R. Kumar 59, 3. N R I Magic (3) Akshay Kumar 59, 4. King Maker (12) Surya Prakash 58.5, 5. Blickfang (2) Mukesh Kumar 58, 6. Ashwa Arjun (4) Rafique Sk 57, 7. Dancing Doll (7) B. Nikhil 57, 8. Gusty Note (11) A.A. Vikrant 57, 9. Explosive (10) Gaurav Singh 55.5, 10. Starwalker (5) P. Gaddam 52.5, 11. Silver Set (13) Nakhat Singh 51.5, 12. Southern Lady (9) Ajit Singh 51.5 and 13. Air Salute (1) Afroz Khan 50.5.

1. ANGEL TESORO, 2. KING MAKER, 3. N R I MAGIC

Day’s Best: LOMBARDY

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Mini Jackpot: (i) 2, 3, 4 & 5. (ii) 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Treble: (i) 1,2 & 3. (ii) 3, 4 & 5. (iii) 6, 7 & 8.

Tanala: All races.