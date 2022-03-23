Coeur De Lion, Victorious Sermon, Arabian Phoenix and Phenom catch the eye
Coeur De Lion, Victorious Sermon, Arabian Phoenix and Phenom caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Mar. 23) morning.
Inner sand: 600m: Hilad (Bhawani), Nelson River (app) 42. Pair level.
800m: Myrcella (Zervan) 56, 600/42. Easy. Queen O’ War (Parmar) 51, 600/37. Moved well. Pure (Parmar) 54, 600/39. Moved freely. Lit (D.A. Naik) 56, 600/42. Easy. Dedicated Boy (Shelar) 51.5, 600/37.5. Pushed. Carlos (Zeeshan) 55, 600/40. Moved fluently. Mirae (N.B. Kuldeep) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. Mighty Thunder (Late Royal Manor) (Mustakin) 52, 600/39. Responded well. Champers On Ice (Mosin) 51.5, 600/37.5. Moved well. Desert Fire (Aniket) 52.5, 600/40. Worked well. The Flutist (Ayyar) 57, 600/41. Easy.
1000m: Superleggera (Zervan) 1-6.5, 800/51.5, 600/39. Moved well. Magileto (rb) 1-7, 600/41. Slightly urged. Coeur De Lion (Agarwal) 1-2, 800/48.5, 600/36.5. Moved impressively.
1200m: Victorious Sermon (Pradeep) 1-17, 1000/1-4, 800/52, 600/39. In good shape and moved attractively. Arabian Phoenix (Pradeep) 1-17, 1000/1-3.5, 800/51, 600/39. Responded well.
Gate practice — inner sand:
1000m: Finch (Bhawani), Perfect Win (S.J. Sunil) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Former finished well clear. Mojito (Parmar), Spring Grove (D.A. Naik) and Amped (Daman) 1-4, 800/50, 600/38. Mojito finished a distance ahead of Spring Grove. Amped finished far behind. Phenom (Parmar), Jetfire (Daman) and Gimme (D.A. Naik) 1-4, 800/50, 600/38. Phenom strode out well and finished a distance ahead.
