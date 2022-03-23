Coeur De Lion, Victorious Sermon, Arabian Phoenix and Phenom catch the eye

March 23, 2022 19:30 IST

Coeur De Lion, Victorious Sermon, Arabian Phoenix and Phenom caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Mar. 23) morning.

Inner sand: 600m: Hilad (Bhawani), Nelson River (app) 42. Pair level.

800m: Myrcella (Zervan) 56, 600/42. Easy. Queen O’ War (Parmar) 51, 600/37. Moved well. Pure (Parmar) 54, 600/39. Moved freely. Lit (D.A. Naik) 56, 600/42. Easy. Dedicated Boy (Shelar) 51.5, 600/37.5. Pushed. Carlos (Zeeshan) 55, 600/40. Moved fluently. Mirae (N.B. Kuldeep) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. Mighty Thunder (Late Royal Manor) (Mustakin) 52, 600/39. Responded well. Champers On Ice (Mosin) 51.5, 600/37.5. Moved well. Desert Fire (Aniket) 52.5, 600/40. Worked well. The Flutist (Ayyar) 57, 600/41. Easy.

1000m: Superleggera (Zervan) 1-6.5, 800/51.5, 600/39. Moved well. Magileto (rb) 1-7, 600/41. Slightly urged. Coeur De Lion (Agarwal) 1-2, 800/48.5, 600/36.5. Moved impressively.

1200m: Victorious Sermon (Pradeep) 1-17, 1000/1-4, 800/52, 600/39. In good shape and moved attractively. Arabian Phoenix (Pradeep) 1-17, 1000/1-3.5, 800/51, 600/39. Responded well.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: Finch (Bhawani), Perfect Win (S.J. Sunil) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Former finished well clear. Mojito (Parmar), Spring Grove (D.A. Naik) and Amped (Daman) 1-4, 800/50, 600/38. Mojito finished a distance ahead of Spring Grove. Amped finished far behind. Phenom (Parmar), Jetfire (Daman) and Gimme (D.A. Naik) 1-4, 800/50, 600/38. Phenom strode out well and finished a distance ahead.