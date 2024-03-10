Coeur De Lion should make amends in the R.N. Kanga Trophy

March 10, 2024 12:47 am | Updated 12:47 am IST - Mumbai

The five-year-old horse Coeur De Lion, who ran third in his last start, should make amends in the R.N. Kanga Trophy, the feature event of Sunday’s (Mar. 10) evening races.

Rails will be placed 3 metres wide from 1400m to 1200m and thereafter 4 metres wide from 800m upto the winning post.

1. R.R. KOMANDUR PLATE (1,600m), Cl. V, rated 1 to 26 — 4.00 p.m.: 1. Coin Empress (8) Mustakim 61.5, 2. Goomah (6) J. Chinoy 61.5, 3. Midas Touch (4) Bhawani 61.5, 4. Mighty Wings (1) S. Saqlain 60.5, 5. Zarafat (5) Santosh 60, 6. Uzi (3) T.S. Jodha 58.5, 7. Rising Power (7) S. Saba 57 and 8. Fantastic Flare (2) K. Nazil 49.

1. MIGHTY WINGS, 2. COIN EMPRESS, 3. ZARAFAT

2. R.N. KANGA TROPHY (1,600m), Cl. I, rated 80 and upward — 4.30: 1. Golden Neil (1) Mustakim 59, 2. Rasputin (2) S. Saqlain 55.5 and 3. Coeur De Lion (3) P.S. Chouhan 52.

1. COEUR DE LION

3. SIR CHARLES FORBES TROPHY (Div. I) (1,200m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only — 5.00: 1. Aperol (2) C.S. Jodha 56, 2. Disciplined (8) Neeraj 56, 3. Higher Love (11) Mosin 56, 4. Kingsland (4) T.S. Jodha 56, 5. Knight Crusader (6) Antony Raj 56, 6. Mighty Sparrow (5) P.S. Chouhan 56, 7. Quicker (7) Yash Narredu 56, 8. Wild Child (9) Parmar 56, 9. Caregiver (10) K. Nazil 54.5, 10. Highground (3) Akshay Kumar 54.5 and 11. Tijuana (1) Bhawani 54.5.

1. KNIGHT CRUSADER, 2. MIGHTY SPARROW, 3. QUICKER

4. J.V. SHUKLA — ASHWAMITRA PLATE (1,800m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66 — 5.30: 1. Finch (3) Bhawani 59, 2. Zarak (2) Kiran Naidu 57.5, 3. Big Red (5) Akshay Kumar 56.5, 4. Giant King (4) Yash Narredu 55.5, 5. Eaton Square (6) Neeraj 55 and 6. Angelo (1) Vivek G 50.

1. BIG RED, 2. ANGELO

5. SIR CHARLES FORBES TROPHY (Div. II) (1,200m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only — 600: 1. Continental Drift (3) S. Kamble 56, 2. Key Largo (1) P. Dhebe 56, 3. Shambala (10) Imran Chisty 56, 4. Thundering Phoenix (9) C.S. Jodha 56, 5. Trillionaire (5) Mustakim 56, 6. Ashwa Supremo (2) Kiran Naidu 54.5, 7. Celestina (6) T.S. Jodha 54.5, 8. Secret To Success (7) Zervan 54.5, 9. Speak The Breed (8) Antony Raj 54.5 and 10. Substantial (4) P.S. Chouhan 54.5.

1. SHAMBALA, 2. SPEAK THE BREED, 3. TRILLIONAIRE

6. P.D. BOLTON TROPHY (1,400m), Cl. II, rated 60 to 86 — 6.30: 1. Dexa (2) Antony Raj 59, 2. Arabian Queen (4) Neeraj 57, 3. Irish Gold (6) Akshay Kumar 57, 4. Charlie (5) S. Saba 56.5, 5. Alpine Star (3) Mustakim 54 and 6. Believe (1) H. Gore 52.5.

1. DEXA, 2. IRISH GOLD

7. INDIAN NAVY TROPHY (1,400m), Cl. IV, 5-y-o and over, rated 20 to 46 — 7.00: 1. Phenom (5) Parmar 61.5, 2. Liam (4) Antony Raj 59.5, 3. Lord Fenicia (6) H. Gore 56, 4. Gimme (8) C.S. Jodha 55.5, 5. Whatsinaname (7) S. Saqlain 55, 6. Fashion Icon (9) Akshay Kumar 54.5, 7. Stunning Visual (3) K. Nazil 54.5, 8. Northbound (1) T.S. Jodha 52.5 and 9. Milli (2) V. Bunde 51.5.

1. LIAM, 2. WHATSINANAME, 3. PHENOM

8. P.A. D’AVOINE TROPHY (1,200m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46, (no whip race) — 7.30: 1. Winter Agenda (4) S. Saba 61.5, 2. Empower (2) P. Shinde 60.5, 3. Supreme Spirit (11) Antony Raj 60, 4. Azrinaz (12) H. Gore 59.5, 5. Jetfire (1) P. Dhebe 58.5, 6. Aries (13) Bhawani 58, 7. Sussing (3) Peter 57, 8. Flashing Famous (7) S. Amit 56.5, 9. Constable (6) J. Chinoy 55.5, 10. Wanderlust (9) P.S. Chouhan 53.5, 11. Moonlight Kiss (8) Mustakim 53, 12. Khaleesi (5) T.S. Jodha 52.5 and 13. Eloquent (10) P. Vinod 50.

1. WINTER AGENDA, 2. SUPREME SPIRIT, 3. CONSTABLE

Day’s Best: SHAMBALA

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Treble: (i) 5, 6 & 7, (ii) 6, 7 & 8.

Tanala: 1, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Super Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

