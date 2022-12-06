Coeur De Lion shines 

December 06, 2022 05:39 pm | Updated 05:39 pm IST - MUMBAI:

Coeur De Lion shone when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Dec. 6) morning.

Inner sand.

ADVERTISEMENT

600m: Fast Rain (Parmar) 37. Moved well.

800m: Mojito (Parmar), Prince O’ War (D.A. Naik) 57, 600/42. Former was two lengths superior. Dowsabel (Rupesh), Anoushka (Merchant) 52, 600/39. Former moved well and finished five lengths ahead while the latter was pushed. Kardashian (Peter) 53, 600/40. Moved freely. Theon (C. Umesh) 57, 600/42. Easy.

1000m: Multiencrypted (Parmar) 1-9, 600/39. Moved freely. Milli (V. Bunde) 1-10, 600/42. Easy. Geographic (Neeraj), Silver Spring (Shelar) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Former made up three lengths and finished one length in front. Tanahaiyaan (Rupesh), Toofan (Merchant) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former was superior.

1200m: Sweet Emotion (Parmar) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/55, 600/41. Moved well. Coeur De Lion (S. Chinoy) 1-18, 1000/1-3, 800/50, 600/37. Responded well.

1400m: Murwara Princess (Merchant) 1-36, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-6, 80/52, 600/38. Pushed. Faith (Chouhan), Peregrine Falcon (J. Chinoy) 1-39, 1000/1-7, 600/40. Former started two lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead.

1600m: Chopin (Neeraj) 1-56, 1200/1-26, 600/43. Moved fluently.