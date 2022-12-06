  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Morocco vs Spain, round of 16: LIVE Streaming info, predicted lineups, when, where to watch

Coeur De Lion shines 

December 06, 2022 05:39 pm | Updated 05:39 pm IST - MUMBAI:

Coeur De Lion shone when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Dec. 6) morning.

Inner sand.

600m: Fast Rain (Parmar) 37. Moved well.

800m: Mojito (Parmar), Prince O’ War (D.A. Naik) 57, 600/42. Former was two lengths superior. Dowsabel (Rupesh), Anoushka (Merchant) 52, 600/39. Former moved well and finished five lengths ahead while the latter was pushed. Kardashian (Peter) 53, 600/40. Moved freely. Theon (C. Umesh) 57, 600/42. Easy.

1000m: Multiencrypted (Parmar) 1-9, 600/39. Moved freely. Milli (V. Bunde) 1-10, 600/42. Easy. Geographic (Neeraj), Silver Spring (Shelar) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Former made up three lengths and finished one length in front. Tanahaiyaan (Rupesh), Toofan (Merchant) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former was superior.

1200m: Sweet Emotion (Parmar) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/55, 600/41. Moved well. Coeur De Lion (S. Chinoy) 1-18, 1000/1-3, 800/50, 600/37. Responded well.

1400m: Murwara Princess (Merchant) 1-36, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-6, 80/52, 600/38. Pushed. Faith (Chouhan), Peregrine Falcon (J. Chinoy) 1-39, 1000/1-7, 600/40. Former started two lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead.

1600m: Chopin (Neeraj) 1-56, 1200/1-26, 600/43. Moved fluently.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.