Coeur De Lion pleases

February 28, 2024 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - Mumbai:

Coeur De Lion pleased when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Feb. 28) morning.

Inner sand:

800m: Northern Singer (Mustakim) 50, 600/38. Moved well. Kingland (Mosin), Higher Love (T.S. Jodha) 53, 600/40. They moved level freely. Empower (Mosin) 53, 600/40. Moved freely. Finch (rb) 54, 600/41. Moved freely. Liam (Mosin) 55, 600/41. Easy. Axlrod (T.S. Jodha) 55, 600/42. Moved fluently. Eaton Square (C.S. Jodha) 56, 600/41. Moved freely. Alexandria (rb) 56, 600/42. Easy.

1000m: Coeur De Lion (Mustakim) 1-3, 800/50, 600/38. Moved impressively. Kimiko (Atul) 1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Responded well. Kariena (app) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Worked well. Golden Neil (Mustakim) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Pressed. Attained (P. Shinde) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Moved well. Leo The Lion (Mustakim) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41 Pushed. Uzi (T.S. Jodha) 1-11, 600/43. Easy.

1200m: Misty (Nazil) 1-20, 1000/1-7, 800/55, 600/42. Moved well.