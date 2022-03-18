Coeur De Lion impresses
Coeur De Lion impressed when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Mar. 18) morning.
Inner sand: 800m: King Of Katni (Hamir) 54, 600/40. Moved well. Sparkling Glory (Shubham), Mount Sinai (rb) 54, 600/41. They finished level freely. Dalasan (rb), Jack Bauer (rb) 55, 600/41. They were easy. Magileto (rb) 56, 600/41. Easy. The Flutist (T.S. Jodha) 56, 600/41. Moved freely. Petronia (Nazil) 1400/600m 53. Moved fluently. Arabian Phoenix (rb) 50, 600/37. Moved attractively.
1000m: Coeur De Lion (Agarwal), Desert Fire (Aniket) 1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Former made up four lengths and finished level freely. Dark Secret (A. Prakash) 1-12, 600/43. Easy. Tyrone Black (Agarwal), Majestic Warrior (Aniket) 1-5, 800/50, 600/38. They were urged and finished level.
