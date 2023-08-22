HamberMenu
Coeur De Lion and Multiverse show out

August 22, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - Pune

Racing Correspondent

Coeur De Lion and Multiverse showed out when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Aug. 22) morning.

Inner sand: 800m: Princess Carolina (Bhawani) 56, 600/43. Easy. Metzinger (Shahrukh) 53, 600/40. Moved freely. Rising Power (Aniket) 56, 600/42. Easy. Leo The Lion (S. Chinoy) 57, 600/42. Easy. Kinzhal (Dashrath), Ultimo (Ranjane) 52, 600/39. They moved level freely. Art Collector (H.M. Akshay) 52, 600/38. Worked well. Armoury (S.J. Sunil), Lively Mister (Shubham) 52, 600/38. Former ended four lengths in front. Giant King (S.J. Sunil), Amber Knight (H.M. Akshay) 53, 600/39. Former better. Coeur De Lion (S. Chinoy) 51, 600/38. Moved attractively. Nord (Nazil) 54, 600/39. Moved fluently. Swarovski (Bhawani) 52, 600/39. Urged.

1000m: New Dimension (S.J. Sunil), Lord Fenicia (Shubham) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Former moved well and they finished level. Wall Street (Shubham), The Godfather (Neeraj) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Both moved neck and neck freely.

1200m: Multiverse (S. Kamble), Mastery (M.S. Deora) 1-22, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Former was two lengths superior. Key To The Mint (Vinod) 1-22, 800/53, 600/41. Moved well.

Gate practice noted on the inner sand.

1000m: Chauvelin (R. Manish), Souza (Trevor) 1-10, 800/53, 600/39. They jumped out well and moved freely.

