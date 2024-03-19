ADVERTISEMENT

Coeur De Lion and Dufy show out

March 19, 2024 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - Mumbai:

Coeur De Lion and Dufy showed out when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Mar. 19) morning.

Inner sand:

800m: Time And Tide (M.S. Deora), Into The Storm (Santosh) 53, 600/40. Both moved neck and neck freely. Quicker (S. Saqlain), Lord Fenicia (Kiran Naidu) 53, 600/39. Former easily finished a distance ahead. Buckley (R. Ajinkya) 53, 600/39. Shaped well. House Of Lords (Mustakim) 54, 600/41. Worked freely. Son Of A Gun (Mustakim) 51, 600/39. Worked well. Cinderella’s Dream (Merchant) 52, 600/39. Pressed. Inquilab (V. Bunde), Stalin (Mansoor) 53, 600/39. Former was two lengths better.

1000m: Eaton Square (Parmar), Giant King (S. Saqlain) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former strode out well and finished well ahead. Coeur De Lion (Mustakim) 1-4, 800/51, 600/39. Moved impressively. Abhidhyan (Santosh), Oishika (Sandesh) 1-11 600/42. Former was four lengths superior. Dulari (Merchant) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Pushed.

1200m: Dufy (Merchant) 1-20, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Moved attractively. Dream Alliance (C.S. Jodha) 1-24, 600/41. Good.

