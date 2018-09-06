Clymene favoured for feature event

more-in

The four-year-old filly Clymene, who is in good shape, may score over her rivals in the Dinkoo N. Chenoy Trophy, the feature event of Friday’s (Sept. 7) races. False rails will be announced one hour before the start of the first race.

1. DELHI RACE CLUB CUP (1,000m), 3-y-o only, 2.30 p.m.: 1. Kilkarry Bridge (3) C.S. Jodha 57, 2. Riquewihr (4) Trevor 55.5, 3. Destined For Glory (1) G. Amit 52.5 and 4. Highland Empress (2) Chouhan 52.5.

1. KILKARRY BRIDGE, 2. RIQUEWIHR

2. ISHPINGO PLATE DIV. II (1,200m), Cl. V, rated 4 to 30, 3.00: 1. Royal Classic (2) Shubham 61, 2. Kiss From A Rose (5) Akshay 58, 3. Royston Rock (4) Merchant 54.5, 4. Sweeping Move (1) Bhawani 54, 5. Abbeyroad (9) T.S. Jodha 53.5, 6. Commandperformance (7) Neeraj 52.5, 7. Bay Of Love (10) G. Amit 52, 8. Diwali Lights (6) S. Amit 50.5, 9. Olivia Kaspen (8) Parmar 49, 10. Rising Concert (3) Dashrath 49 and 11. Shevchenko (11) Altaf 49.

1. ROYAL CLASSIC, 2. RISING CONCERT, 3. BAY OF LOVE

3. DINKOO N. CHENOY TROPHY (1,000m), Cl. II, rated 60 to 86, 3.30: 1. Mygrator (6) Gagandeep 61.5, 2. Clymene (3) Zervan 61, 3. Double Nine (2) Chouhan 56.5, 4. Glyndebourne (4) Trevor 56.5, 5. Wild Fire (1) Dashrath 54.5 and 6. Bold March (5) Bhawani 53.

1. CLYMENE, 2. GLYNDEBOURNE

4. ATMOSPHERE PLATE (1,200m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66, 4.00: 1. Charging Tigress (11) Daman 60.5, 2. Gallant Knight (3) A. Imran Khan 60.5, 3. Lady Sergeant (4) Ayyar 59.5, 4. Beshitkash (12) C.S. Jodha 58, 5. Gold Field (6) Shubham 57.5, 6. The Civilian (8) Parmar 57.5, 7. Adeline (5) Bhawani 55, 8. Nembe Greek (9) Neeraj 54.5, 9. Triple Threat (10) Chouhan 53.5, 10. Grey Flannel (7) Chinoy 53, 11. Slam Dunk (2) Hanumant 53 and 12. Gentillesse (1) S. Amit 50.5.

1. GALLANT KNIGHT, 2. SLAM DUNK, 3. TRIPLE THREAT.

5. RAMBUS PLATE (1,200m), Cl. V, rated 4 to 30, 4.30: 1. Navigator (10) Dashrath 61, 2. Fountainhead (11) Kuldeep 60.5, 3. Lesrel (3) Akshay 60, 4. My Precious (7) Bhawani 60, 5. Maestro (5) Raghuveer 59.5, 6. One Eyed Princess (13) Hanumant 59.5, 7. Zeemo (9) Ayyar 59.5, 8. Highland Wind (8) Zeeshan 57.5, 9. Greek Legend (2) T.S. Jodha 56, 10. Outstanding (6) C.S.Jodha 52, 11. Dance Of Fire (1) C. Umesh 51.5, 12. Point The Star (4) Shubham 50 and 13. Angel Coin (12) Prasad 49.

1. NAVIGATOR, 2. LESREL, 3. MY PRECIOUS

6. ISHPINGO PLATE DIV. I (1,200m), Cl. V, rated 4 to 30, 5.00: 1. Royal Mews (11) Raghuveer 61.5, 2. Super Icon (8) S. Amit 61.5, 3. Adams Beginning (10) Daman 61, 4. Art Deco (6) Chouhan 61, 5. Fabio (12) Niranjan 60.5, 6. Good Thing (3) Dashrath 60.5, 7. Samurai (4) Parmar 59.5, 8. Smart Choice (5) A. Imran Khan 58.5, 9. Top Wizard (9) T.S. Jodha 56, 10. Arc Of Passion (7) Ayyar 55.5, 11. Komodo Dragon (1) Nadeem 55.5 and 12. Padmakosa (2) Bhawani 51.5.

1. FABIO, 2. ARC OF PASSION, 3. ADAMS BEGINNING

Day’s best: NAVIGATOR

Double: KILKARRY BRIDGE — GALLANT KNIGHT

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Treble: 4, 5 & 6.

Tanala: All races.

Super Jackpot: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.