Clever Hans, Aherne, Speaking Of Stars and Star Admiral excel

March 08, 2023 05:29 pm | Updated 05:29 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Clever Hans, Aherne, Speaking Of Stars and Star Admiral excelled when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (March 8).

Outer sand:

600m: Recreator (rg), Fair Counsel (Shinde) 45. They moved well. Splendido (Akram) 44.5. In fine trim.

1000m: Prophecy (Salman K), Mystikos (Akram) 1-13.5, 600/44. They are in fine shape. Spectacular (Akram) 1-16.5, 600/45. Strode out well. Star Admiral (Darshan) 1-13, 600/44. Moved impressively.

1200m: War Eagle (Ramesh K), Lycurgus (Afsar K) 1-32, (1,200-600) 43.5. Former finished distance ahead. Clever Hans (P. Ramesh) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Fit for the fray. Aherne (Girish) 1-29, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. Pleased. Speaking Of Stars (Salman K) 1-31, 1,000/1-16, 600/43.5. Moved fluently. Queen Regnant (Darshan) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/46. Stretched out well.

