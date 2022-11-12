Claudius, Emrys and Emperor Roderic catch the eye

November 12, 2022 18:47 IST

Claudius, Emrys and Emperor Roderic caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Nov. 12) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Esperanza (rb) 39. Moved freely. Joaquin (rb) 37. Moved well.

800m: Almas (Ajinkya) 52, 600/39. Worked well. Chopin (Kirtish) 51, 600/38. Moved well. Zuccarelli (C. Umesh) 54, 600/41. Easy. Lord And Master (Kirtish) 52, 600/39. Moved well. Jack Bauer (S.J. Sunil) 52, 600/39. Moved freely.

1000m: Thunberg (C. Umesh) 1-6, 800/51, 600/39. Good work. Zarak (Rupesh) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Responded well. Montgomery (C. Umesh) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Moved freely. Fidato (Shelar), Fancy Nancy (rb) 1-6, 800/51, 600/39. Pair urged and ended level.

1200m: Eleos (J. Chinoy), Dragonlord (Kirtish) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/51, 600/38. They moved neck and neck freely. Claudius (Kirtish), Emrys (J. Chinoy) 1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/51, 600/38. They were well in hand and finished level. Emperor Roderic (C. Umesh), Sierra Dela Plata (Kirtish) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Former made up four lengths and easily finished a length in front.

Race track: 600m: 2/y/os Lazarus (Kirtish), Alexandros (Navnath) 40. Pair level.

800m: 2/y/os Rush (Kirtish), Generosity (Navnath) 54, 600/40. Both moved level freely. 2/y/os Ciana (C. Umesh), Racing Romance (Navnath) 54, 600/41. They were easy. Batista (Peter) 50, 600/36. Moved well.

1000m: Alpine Star (rb), Excellent Gold (J. Chinoy) and Mighty Thunder (Mustakim) 1-2, 800/48, 600/36. First named ended two lengths in front. 2/y/os Nirvana (Navnath), Capucine (J. Chinoy) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Former finished five lengths ahead.