Circus Queen, Summer Night and Own Voice caught the eye
Circus Queen, Summer Night and Own Voice caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Oct. 3) morning.
Sand track:
600m: Judy Blue Eyes (rb) 38. Moved freely. Gangster (rb) 40. Easy. Sandalphon (T.S. Jodha) 40. Easy.
800m: Antarctica (Ayyar) 52, 600/39. Moved freely. Cognosco (Ayyar), Indian Crown (rb) 52, 600/39. They finished level freely. Kildare (V.Jodha), Monarchos (Shelar) 50, 600/38. They moved neck and neck freely. Headway (V. Jodha) 51.5, 600/38.5. Moved fluently. Colossal (S.J. Sunil), Abhishola (Shelar) 52, 600/38. Both were level. Multimoment (V. Jodha) 52, 600/39. Worked well. Makhtoob (V. Jodha) 50, 600/37. Pleased. Summer Night (S.J. Sunil), Own Voice (Shelar) 50, 600/37. They were well in hand and finished level. Gazino (rb) 53, 600/40. Easy. Easy Rider (rb) 53, 600/39. Moved freely. Doc Martin (rb), Django (rb) 53.5, 600/38.5. Pair urged and ended level. Irish Eyes (Ayyar), Hurrem (rb) 54, 600/40. Pair level. Circus Queen (V. Jodha), Menilly (Shelar) 50.5, 600/37.5. Former moved on tight reins while the latter was pushed to finish level. Adonijah (rb) 56, 600/41. Easy. Kratos (rb) 57, 600/43. Easy. Narakamicie (S.J. Sunil), Truth And Dare (Shelar) 50.5, 600/37.5. Former made up two lengths and finished level.
1000m: Zarak (rb), Dalasan (Ayyar) 1-7, 800/53.5, 600/40.5. Pair moved level freely. Above The Law (S.J. Sunil), Bernini (Shelar) 1-8.5, 600/41. Both were level. Buckley (Shelar), Count Of Savoy (V.Jodha) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Both moved impressively. Silver Bells (Shelar), Touch Of Faith (V. Jodha) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. They moved neck and neck freely. Flying Scotsman (Shelar), Kamilah (V. Jodha) 1-7.5, 800/53.5, 600/39. Former started two lengths behind and easily finished level.