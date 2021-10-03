Circus Queen, Summer Night and Own Voice caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Oct. 3) morning.

Sand track:

600m: Judy Blue Eyes (rb) 38. Moved freely. Gangster (rb) 40. Easy. Sandalphon (T.S. Jodha) 40. Easy.

800m: Antarctica (Ayyar) 52, 600/39. Moved freely. Cognosco (Ayyar), Indian Crown (rb) 52, 600/39. They finished level freely. Kildare (V.Jodha), Monarchos (Shelar) 50, 600/38. They moved neck and neck freely. Headway (V. Jodha) 51.5, 600/38.5. Moved fluently. Colossal (S.J. Sunil), Abhishola (Shelar) 52, 600/38. Both were level. Multimoment (V. Jodha) 52, 600/39. Worked well. Makhtoob (V. Jodha) 50, 600/37. Pleased. Summer Night (S.J. Sunil), Own Voice (Shelar) 50, 600/37. They were well in hand and finished level. Gazino (rb) 53, 600/40. Easy. Easy Rider (rb) 53, 600/39. Moved freely. Doc Martin (rb), Django (rb) 53.5, 600/38.5. Pair urged and ended level. Irish Eyes (Ayyar), Hurrem (rb) 54, 600/40. Pair level. Circus Queen (V. Jodha), Menilly (Shelar) 50.5, 600/37.5. Former moved on tight reins while the latter was pushed to finish level. Adonijah (rb) 56, 600/41. Easy. Kratos (rb) 57, 600/43. Easy. Narakamicie (S.J. Sunil), Truth And Dare (Shelar) 50.5, 600/37.5. Former made up two lengths and finished level.

1000m: Zarak (rb), Dalasan (Ayyar) 1-7, 800/53.5, 600/40.5. Pair moved level freely. Above The Law (S.J. Sunil), Bernini (Shelar) 1-8.5, 600/41. Both were level. Buckley (Shelar), Count Of Savoy (V.Jodha) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Both moved impressively. Silver Bells (Shelar), Touch Of Faith (V. Jodha) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. They moved neck and neck freely. Flying Scotsman (Shelar), Kamilah (V. Jodha) 1-7.5, 800/53.5, 600/39. Former started two lengths behind and easily finished level.