Chuckit claims feature event

Hyderabad:

13 December 2021 18:42 IST

Trainer S. Sreekant’s Chuckit ridden by Aneel won the Kasu Brahmananda Reddy Memorial Cup, the feature event of Monday’s (Dec. 13) races. The winner is owned by Mr. Syed Mohiuddin Mufeed.

1. TRIBUTE PLATE (Div. III) (1,200m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): N R I TOUCH (Akshay Kumar) 1, Indian Glory (Surya Prakash) 2, Art In Motion (Afroz Khan) 3 and Thunder Road (B.R. Kumar) 4. Not run: Dead Centre. 1, 2 and 2. 1m, 13.29s. ₹18 (w), 10, 18 and 25 (p). SHP: 62, THP: 57, SHW, FP: 148, : Q: 116, Tanala: 1,492. Favourite: N R I Touch. Owner: Mr. Ravinder Reddy Male. Trainer: R.H. Sequeira.

2. PALAMPET PLATE (Div. II) (1,600m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): N R I INFINITY (B.R. Kumar) 1, Kimberley (Mukesh Kumar) 2, Silver Bells (C.S. Jodha) 3 and Royal Grace (Ashad Asbar) 4. 2, 3/4 and 2-1/2. 1m, 39.55s. ₹29 (w), 13, 22 and 16 (p). SHP: 76, THP: 76, SHW: 21 and 47, FP: 361, Q: 278, Tanala: 3,098. Favourite: N R I Infinity. Owner: Mr. Ravinder Reddy Male. Trainer: G. Shashikanth.

3. TRIBUTE PLATE (Div. II) (1,200m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): CITY OF BLESSING (Mukesh Kumar) 1, Hot Seat (Md. Ismail) 2, Executive Decision (C.S. Jodha) 3 and Paladino (Afroz Khan) 4. Not run: Aarya. 3, 1/2 and 1. 1m, 12.62s. ₹15 (w), 12, 16 and 12 (p). SHP: 45, THP: 34, SHW: 17 and 48, FP: 85, Q: 58, Tanala: 281. Favourite: City Of Blessing. Owners: Mr. K. Thribhuvan Reddy & Mr. K. Vivek Reddy. Trainer: S. Sreekant.

4. PALAMPET PLATE (Div. I) (1,600m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): BANDIT KING (Mukesh Kumar) 1, Cheltenham (Akshay Kumar) 2, Southern Act (Koushik) 3 and Wandring Warrior (P. Sai Kumar) 4. 2, 1/2 and Hd. 1m, 39.36s. ₹20 (w), 14, 16 and 34 (p). SHP: 42, THP: 93, SHW: 18 and 32, FP: 100, Q: 64, Tanala: 992. Favourite: Bandit King. Owners: Mr. Prabhakar Chowdari Tripuraneni & Mr.Vadre Vajrender Rao. Trainer: Laxman Singh.

5. KASU BRAHMANANDA REDDY MEMORIAL CUP (1,200m), 4-y-o & upward, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II): CHUCKIT (Aneel) 1, House Of Diamonds (Akshay Kumar) 2, Blissful (Nakhat Singh) 3 and Tomorrows Dreams (Ajeeth Kumar) 4. 3-1/4, 1/2 and Sh. 1m, 11.62s. ₹104 (w), 18, 11 and 24 (p). SHP: 39, THP: 48, SHW: 56 and 12, FP: 285, Q: 75, Tanala: 3,632. Favourite: House Of Diamonds. Owner: Mr. Syed Mohiuddin Mufeed. Trainer: S. Sreekant.

6. NIRMAL PLATE (Div. II) (1,400m), rated upto 25 (Cat. III): DREAM JEWEL (Rupal Singh) 1, Theo’s Choice (Santosh Raj) 2, Sye Ra (Ajeeth Kumar) 3 and Sea Of Class (Akshay Kumar) 4. 1-1/4, 1/2 and Nk. 1m 28. 23s. ₹525 (w), 37, 15 and 45 (p). SHP: 35, THP: 80, SHW: 77 and 24, FP: 4,994, Q: 690, Tanala: 90,428. Favourite: Sea Of Class. Owners: Mr. Boppidi Sham Sunder Reddy, Mr. Narasimha Reddy Banala, Mr. Rakesh Reddy Kondakalla & Mr. Shyam Sunder Jakkula. Trainer: Robin Reddy Kondakalla.

Jackpot: 70%: ₹2,03, 347 (c/o) & 30%: 1,613 (54 tkts.).

Treble: (i) 372 (70 tkts.), (ii) 22,590 (2 tkts.).

Mini jackpot: 71,314 (c/o).