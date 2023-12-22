Christophany shines

December 22, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - Mumbai:

Christophany shone when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Dec. 22) morning.

Inner sand:

800m: 2/y/os Wind Dancer (H. Gore), Magical Star (V. Bunde) 53, 600/39. Former was one length superior. The General (Bhawani) 53, 600/40. Worked well. Lord And Master (rb) 55, 600/42. Moved fluently. Wanderlust (Shahrukh) 52, 600/39. Slightly urged. Kubric (rb) 1400/600m 56. Easy.

1000m: El Greco (Chouhan) 1-10, 800/55, 600/41. Moved fluently. 1200m: 2/y/o Fast Approach (H. Gore) 1-27, 600/44. Easy. Christophany (V. Bunde), Alpha Domino (Hamir) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Former made up two lengths and easily finished level.

