Christofle, Synthesis, Jendayi and Son Of A Gun catch the eye

January 11, 2024 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - Mumbai:

Christofle, Synthesis, Jendayi and Son Of A Gun caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Jan. 11) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Flashman (Mosin) 41. Easy. The Protector (S. Sunil) 1200/600m 40. Easy.

800m: Toscana (S. Amit), Kinzhal (R. Ajinkya) 54, 600/40. They finished level freely. Mazal (Parmar) 53, 600/38. Moved well. Golden Goose (Zervan), Zip Along (Aniket) 56, 600/43. They ended level. Khaleesi (H. Gore), Raise The Stakes (Parmar) 53, 600/40. Pair moved together freely. Rising Power (Aniket) 56, 600/42. Easy. Hooves Of Thunder (Yash) 56, 600/41. Moved freely.

1000m: Capitolium (C. Umesh) 1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Slightly urged. Geographique (V. Bunde), Alpha Domino (Hamir) 1-6, 800/53, 600/39. Former was two lengths superior. Willy Wonkaa (Zervan) 1-9, 600/42. Moved freely. Son Of A Gun (Mustakim) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Responded well. Star Prosperity (S.J. Sunil), Lord Fenicia (V. Bunde) 1-10, 600/40. Former ended three lengths in front. Synthesis (S.J. Sunil) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Retains form. Chardikala (Srinath) 1-8, 800/54, 600/42. Pressed. La Belle (P.S. Chouhan) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Moved freely.

1200m: Fast Approach (H. Gore) 1-25, 1000/1-10, 800/56, 600/42. Moved well. Ameerah (R. Ajinkya), Outlander (S.J. Sunil) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/40. Former was easy while they finished level. Angelo (P.S. Chouhan) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Worked well. El Greco (Kirtish) 1-25, 600/44. Easy.

1400m: Christofle (Kirtish) 1-36, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Moved attractively.

1600m: Jendayi (Kirtish) 1-54, 1400/1-39, 1200/1-24, 1000/1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Maintains winning form.

1800m: Dream Alliance (Srinath), Truly Epic (Mansoor) 2-8, 1600/1-53, 1400/1-39, 1200/1-25, 1000/1-11, 800/57, 600/43. Former was urged to finish level.

