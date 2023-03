March 17, 2023 05:52 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST - MUMBAI:

Christofle shone when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Mar. 17) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Impunity (Kirtish) 1200/600m 42. Easy.

800m: Christofle (Chouhan) 52, 600/38. Shaped well. Alexandros (Neeraj) 54, 600/40. Moved freely.

1000m: Sea The Sun (Chouhan) 1-9, 800/53, 600/39. Moved well.

1400m: Capucine (Chouhan) 1-37, 1200/1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Responded well.