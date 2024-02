Christofle, Northern Lights and King’s Retreat impress

February 01, 2024 06:41 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - Mumbai:

Christofle, Northern Lights and King’s Retreat impressed when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Feb. 1) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Divine Thoughts (Aniket), Ariyana Star (rb) 40. They ended level. Pure For Sure (M.S. Deora), Malet Spring (H.M. Akshay) 41. Pair level.

800m: Battista (N.B. Kuldeep) 55, 600/41. Moved freely. Kinzhal (S. Amit), Toscana (R. Ajinkya) 52, 600/39. They moved level freely. Mumtaz (Trevor) 51, 600/38. Worked well. Goomah (N.B. Kuldeep) 55, 600/41. Pushed. Mansa Musa (Trevor), Mighty Sparrow (N. Bhosale) 57, 600/43. Pair level. Villanelle (C. Umesh) 55, 600/41. Moved freely. Desert Classic (C.S. Jodha), Silver Braid (Hamir) 53, 600/39. They moved level freely. Tijuana (rb) 55, 600/40. Moved freely. Supernatural (Kirtish) 50, 600/37. Shaped well. Note. The Panther (Trevor) 53, 600/39. Worked well.

1000m: Seeking Alpha (Kirtish) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Slightly urged. 1200m: Fiorentini (Chouhan) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Moved nicely. Northern Lights (Chouhan), King’s Retreat (Trevor) 1-18, 1000/1-3, 800/50, 600/37. They moved neck and neck freely.

1400m: Christofle (Kirtish) 1-34, 1200/1-19, 1000/1-4, 800/50, 600/37. Moved impressively.

1600m: Mariana (Kirtish) 1-56, 600/45. Easy.

Noted on Jan. 31 — Inner sand:

800m: Doron (Chouhan), Picasso (J. Chinoy) 53, 600/39. Pair moved neck and neck freely.

