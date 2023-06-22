ADVERTISEMENT

Christofle, Knight Defensor, Fighton, Kings Ransom, Czar and Mojito excel

June 22, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Christofle, Knight Defensor, Fighton, Kings Ransom, Czar and Mojito excelled when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (June 22).

Inner Sand:

600m: Tripitaka (rb), Starvinsky (A. Ramu) 39.5. They finished level.

1000m: Spirit Of The Rose (R. Pradeep) 1-7, 600/39.5. Maintains form.

Outer sand:

600m: Destroyer (Nazil) 45.5. Moved on the bit. Lex Luthor (Indrajeet) 45. Easy.

1000m: Synthesis (Yash) 1-16, 600/45. Moved freely. Czar (Antony) 1-10, 600/40. A fine display. Agnostic (P. Trevor) 1-12, 600/42.5. Pleased. Prophecy (P.S. Chouhan) 1-16, 600/43.5. In fine trim. River Of Gold (Akshay K), Dragon’s Gold (R. Pradeep) 1-13.5, 600/43. They finished level. Mojito (A. Imran) 1-15.5, 600/41. Impressed. Prana (Antony) 1-15, 600/44. Shaped well. Shubankar (R. Pradeep) 1-15, 600/42.5. Strode out well. Turkoman (P.S. Chouhan) 1-15, 600/44. In fine nick.

1200m: Raisina Star (Hindu S) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/12.5, 600/42.5. Pleased. Trevalius (Hindu S) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/43.5. In fine condition. Splendido (P. Trevor) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. Moved on the bit. Isabella (A. Ramu), Samachar (Salman K) 1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Former finished two lengths ahead. Santorino (rb) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. Shaped well.

1400m: Kings Ransom (P.S. Chouhan) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/40.5. Responded well to the urgings. High Command (Ajeet K) 1-42, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-10, 600/43. Moved impressively. Regency Smile (Hindu S) 1-42, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. Moved fluently. Fighton (N.S. Parmar), Fast Rain (Dhabe) 1-43, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-10, 600/40. Former showed out. Sea God (G. Vivek), Siege Perilous (Antony) 1-46, 1,200/1-31, 1,0001-16.5, 600/45. Former finished four lengths ahead. Bellator (rb) 1-39, 1,200/1-23, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. Strode out well. Christofle (P. Trevor) 1-40, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/41. A fine display.

1600m: Knight Defensor (P. Trevor) 1-56.5, 1,4001-38.5, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42.5. An excellent display.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1400m: Faiz (Afroz), Sacred Bond (rb) 1-41, (1,400-600) 54.5. Former finished six lengths ahead. Measure Of Time (Rayan), Sinner (Nazil) 1-34.5, (1,400-600) 50.5. They impressed. Golden Starlet (rb), Inner City (Rajesh K) 1-40.5, (1,400-600) 57.5. Latter slowly off and finished distance behind. Antilope (Hindu S), Ooh La La (R. Pradeep) 1-41.5, (1,400-600) 59.5. They finished level. Altamonte (Vivek), Asher (rb) 1-45, (1,400-600) 1-2.5. Latter stoped galloping soon after the start. Regency Aristocracy (P.S. Chouhan) 1-46.5, (1,400-600) 58.5. Jumped out well. Spacex (S.K. Paswan) 1-37, (1,400-600) 54.5. Jumped out smartly. Pharazon (B. Nayak), Red Falcon (A. Ramu) 1-39.5, (1,400-600) 58.5. They finished level. Tough Cookie (R. Pradeep) 1-33, (1,400-600) 52. Impressed. The Pirate (Arul), Multisided (R. Pradeep) 1-36, (1,400-600) 52.5. Latter finished distance ahead.

