HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Christofle, Knight Defensor, Fighton, Kings Ransom, Czar and Mojito excel

June 22, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Christofle, Knight Defensor, Fighton, Kings Ransom, Czar and Mojito excelled when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (June 22).

Inner Sand:

600m: Tripitaka (rb), Starvinsky (A. Ramu) 39.5. They finished level.

1000m: Spirit Of The Rose (R. Pradeep) 1-7, 600/39.5. Maintains form.

Outer sand:

600m: Destroyer (Nazil) 45.5. Moved on the bit. Lex Luthor (Indrajeet) 45. Easy.

1000m: Synthesis (Yash) 1-16, 600/45. Moved freely. Czar (Antony) 1-10, 600/40. A fine display. Agnostic (P. Trevor) 1-12, 600/42.5. Pleased. Prophecy (P.S. Chouhan) 1-16, 600/43.5. In fine trim. River Of Gold (Akshay K), Dragon’s Gold (R. Pradeep) 1-13.5, 600/43. They finished level. Mojito (A. Imran) 1-15.5, 600/41. Impressed. Prana (Antony) 1-15, 600/44. Shaped well. Shubankar (R. Pradeep) 1-15, 600/42.5. Strode out well. Turkoman (P.S. Chouhan) 1-15, 600/44. In fine nick.

1200m: Raisina Star (Hindu S) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/12.5, 600/42.5. Pleased. Trevalius (Hindu S) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/43.5. In fine condition. Splendido (P. Trevor) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. Moved on the bit. Isabella (A. Ramu), Samachar (Salman K) 1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Former finished two lengths ahead. Santorino (rb) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. Shaped well.

1400m: Kings Ransom (P.S. Chouhan) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/40.5. Responded well to the urgings. High Command (Ajeet K) 1-42, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-10, 600/43. Moved impressively. Regency Smile (Hindu S) 1-42, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. Moved fluently. Fighton (N.S. Parmar), Fast Rain (Dhabe) 1-43, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-10, 600/40. Former showed out. Sea God (G. Vivek), Siege Perilous (Antony) 1-46, 1,200/1-31, 1,0001-16.5, 600/45. Former finished four lengths ahead. Bellator (rb) 1-39, 1,200/1-23, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. Strode out well. Christofle (P. Trevor) 1-40, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/41. A fine display.

1600m: Knight Defensor (P. Trevor) 1-56.5, 1,4001-38.5, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42.5. An excellent display.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1400m: Faiz (Afroz), Sacred Bond (rb) 1-41, (1,400-600) 54.5. Former finished six lengths ahead. Measure Of Time (Rayan), Sinner (Nazil) 1-34.5, (1,400-600) 50.5. They impressed. Golden Starlet (rb), Inner City (Rajesh K) 1-40.5, (1,400-600) 57.5. Latter slowly off and finished distance behind. Antilope (Hindu S), Ooh La La (R. Pradeep) 1-41.5, (1,400-600) 59.5. They finished level. Altamonte (Vivek), Asher (rb) 1-45, (1,400-600) 1-2.5. Latter stoped galloping soon after the start. Regency Aristocracy (P.S. Chouhan) 1-46.5, (1,400-600) 58.5. Jumped out well. Spacex (S.K. Paswan) 1-37, (1,400-600) 54.5. Jumped out smartly. Pharazon (B. Nayak), Red Falcon (A. Ramu) 1-39.5, (1,400-600) 58.5. They finished level. Tough Cookie (R. Pradeep) 1-33, (1,400-600) 52. Impressed. The Pirate (Arul), Multisided (R. Pradeep) 1-36, (1,400-600) 52.5. Latter finished distance ahead.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.