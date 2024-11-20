ADVERTISEMENT

Chotipari, Small Dreams, Mazal Tov and Mayne Magic please

Published - November 20, 2024 07:33 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Chotipari, Small Dreams, Mazal Tov and Mayne Magic pleased when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (Nov. 20).

Inner sand:

600m: Cat Whiskers (rb), Striking Viking (Rayan) 40. Former finished three lengths ahead. Ice Storm (Rajesh K) 40.5. In fine trim.

Outer sand:

600m: Amazing Stride (D. Patel) 46. Easy.

1000m: Gismo (rb) 1-13, 600/43.5. Moved attractively. Raffles (Tousif) 1-13.5, 600/44.5. Strode out well. Small Dreams (Shreyas) 1-11, 600/41.5. Impressed.

1200m: Mayne Magic (Antony) 1-29, 1,000/1-13, 600/42.5. In fine nick. Doron (Darshan), Mighty Sparrow (P. Trevor) 1-31, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/46. They moved on the bit. Mazal Tov (Shreyas) 1-29, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44.5. Shaped well.

1400m: Chotipari (P. Trevor) 1-40.5, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/45. Maintains form.

