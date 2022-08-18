Races

Chopin, Snowfall and Market King show out

Chopin, Snowfall and Market King showed out when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Aug. 18) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Ame (rb) 39. Moved freely. Spring Grove (rb), Gimme (Parmar) 40. Pair level. Snowfall (Towfeeq) 36. Moved attractively. Mysterious Girl (Nazil) 38. Moved well.

800m: Willy Wonkaa (Merchant) 53, 600/40. Moved freely. Nolan (V. Jodha), Lady Di (Ajinkya) 53, 600/40. Former was two lengths better. Immortal Love (S.J. Sunil) 56, 600/42. Easy. Great Guns (Ajinkya), Truth And Dare (V. Jodha) 53, 600/40. Former was half a length better. Edmund (Zameer), Outlander (Gore) 55, 600/41. They ended level. Market King (Ajinkya), Bomber (V. Jodha) 51, 600/38. Former was well in hand and they finished level. Former should make amends. Fairmont (Joseph) 52, 600/38. Urged in the last part. Chat (Nazil) 57, 600/42. Easy. Mighty Thunder (J. Chinoy) 55, 600/42. Pushed. Red Carnation (S. Chinoy) 53, 600/40. Moved freely. Turmeric Tower (M. Alam) 56, 600/42. Urged. Whatsinaname (Chouhan), Farahnoush (Zameer) 55, 600/42. Former made up three lengths and finished level. Polyneices (rb) 54, 600/40. Moved fluently. Bold Advance (S. Chinoy) 54, 600/41. Pressed. Emperor Roderic (Chouhan), Northern Lights (C. Umesh) 56, 600/42. Pair level.

1000m: Flaming Fire (S.J. Sunil) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Responded well. Queen Regnant (Jaykumar) 1-10, 800/56, 600/44. Moved freely. Faith Of Success (Bhawani), Ladida (Rupesh) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Former finished four lengths ahead. Baku (Zameer) 1-10, 800/56, 600/42. Slightly urged. Lighting Flame (Jaykumar) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Worked well. Sierra Dela Plata (C. Umesh), Distinction (Chouhan) 1-7, 800/52, 600/38. Both moved neck and neck freely. Zacapa (J. Chinoy) 1-9, 800/53, 600/40. Pressed. Musterion (V. Bunde) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Moved freely.

1200m: Botero (Chouhan) 1-23, 1000/1-9, 800/55, 600/41. Moved well.

1400m: Chopin (Kaviraj) 1-37, 1000/1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Responded well.


