Chopin, Ruling Goddess, Smashing Blue and The Sovereign Orb impress

Chopin, Ruling Goddess, Smashing Blue and The Sovereign Orb impressed when the horses were exercised here on Sunday morning (June 5).

Outer sand:

600m: Presidential (rb) 46. Easy. Taimur (Bhawani S) 41.4. Moved attractively. Magnanimous (Bhawani S) 45.5. Moved on the bit. Regal Command (rb) 46. Moved freely.

1000m: Jokshan (R. Ravi) 1-12, 600/42. In fine trim. Golden Guest (Oliver) 1-10, 600/42. Pleased.

1200m: Sucre (Salman K), Queen Envied (rb) 1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. Former started two lengths behind and finished three lengths ahead. Worldly Wise (R. Ajinkya), Dawn Rising (rb) 1-28, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. Former finished two lengths ahead. Smashing Blue (Akshay K) 1-24, 1,000/1-9, 600/42. Moved fluently.

1000m: Chopin (P. Trevor) 1-40.5, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/41.5. Moved impressively. Ruling Goddess (Shreyas), Galloping Ahead (P. Trevor) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42. Former impressed. The Sovereign Orb (P. Trevor) 1-39.5, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-9, 600/41. In fine condition. Jersey Legend (Salman K) 1-41, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. In fine trim.

1600m: Russian Romance (rb) 1-58.5, 1,400/1-40.5, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42.5. Pleased.

Noted on June 4:

Outer sand:

600m: Mandela (Hindu S) 44. Worked well.