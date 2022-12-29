ADVERTISEMENT

Chiraag and Ooh La La work well 

December 29, 2022 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Chiraag and Ooh La La worked well when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Dec. 29).

Inner sand:

1400m: Aceros (rb), Max Mueller (rb) 1-38, 1,200/1-22, 1,000/1-9, 600/40.5. They moved well.

Outer sand:

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

600m: Queen Envied (rb) 45. Moved on the bit. Silent Strigger (Naveen K) 45. Moved freely.

Gate practice – inner sand:

1400m: Silver Swift (Qureshi) 1-39, (1,400-600) 51.5. Jumped out well. Mazal Tov (Indrajeet), Winmylove (Salman K) 1-36, (1,400-600) 54. They took a good jump and finished level. Ooh La La (P. Mani) 1-35.5, (1,400-600) 54.5. Jumped out well. Rudram (Qureshi) 1-40.5, (1,400-600) 56.5. Took a good jump. Chiraag (P. Mani) 1-35.5, (1,400-600) 53.5. Jumped out smartly.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US