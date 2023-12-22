Chililady and Blackstone impress

December 22, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Chililady and Blackstone impressed when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Dec. 22).

Inner sand:

1200m: Sofiya (Shreyas) 1-22, 1,000/1-8, 600/39.5. Moved nicely. Able One (B. Paswan) 1-21.5, 1,000/1-8, 600/41. Strode out well.

1400m: Aquamatic (Qureshi) 1-38.5, 1,200/1-23, 1,000/1-8, 600/41. Moved well.

Outer sand:

600m: Bharat (Suraj) 45. Easy. Rise And Reign (Ashok), Ashwa Vedha (Suraj) 44.5. They finished level. Honey Cake (Qureshi), Praia Do Cassino (rb) 45. Former finished five lengths ahead. Lockheed (P. Trevor), Friya (R. Pradeep) 44.5. Former finished five lengths ahead.

1000m: Bold Act (Ashok), Excellent Ray (Suraj) 1-13.5, 600/44. Former finished six lengths ahead.

1200m: Instructor (R. Ravi), Glow In The Dark (M. Naveen) 1-29, (1,200-600) 43. Former finished three lengths ahead. Chililady (Qureshi) 1-30, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Pleased. Blackstone (Rayan) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. Moved impressively.

