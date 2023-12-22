ADVERTISEMENT

Chililady and Blackstone impress

December 22, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Chililady and Blackstone impressed when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Dec. 22).

Inner sand:

1200m: Sofiya (Shreyas) 1-22, 1,000/1-8, 600/39.5. Moved nicely. Able One (B. Paswan) 1-21.5, 1,000/1-8, 600/41. Strode out well.

1400m: Aquamatic (Qureshi) 1-38.5, 1,200/1-23, 1,000/1-8, 600/41. Moved well.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Outer sand:

600m: Bharat (Suraj) 45. Easy. Rise And Reign (Ashok), Ashwa Vedha (Suraj) 44.5. They finished level. Honey Cake (Qureshi), Praia Do Cassino (rb) 45. Former finished five lengths ahead. Lockheed (P. Trevor), Friya (R. Pradeep) 44.5. Former finished five lengths ahead.

1000m: Bold Act (Ashok), Excellent Ray (Suraj) 1-13.5, 600/44. Former finished six lengths ahead.

1200m: Instructor (R. Ravi), Glow In The Dark (M. Naveen) 1-29, (1,200-600) 43. Former finished three lengths ahead. Chililady (Qureshi) 1-30, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Pleased. Blackstone (Rayan) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. Moved impressively.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US