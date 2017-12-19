Chief of Command has an edge in open look 2000 Guineas

The South India 2000 Guineas (1,600m), the second classic of the season to be run this afternoon (Dec. 20), wears an open look.

Though the field has reduced to 12, after the withdrawal of four runners, local contender Chief Of Command, who has improved a lot since his last win, appears to have an edge.

There will be no false rails and ₹1 lakh will be added to the jackpot pool.

1. ZEPHYR BAY PLATE (1,600m), rated 20 to 45, 2-00 p.m.: 1. Regal Tribute (7) P.S. Chouhan 60, 2. Shinkasen (5) Farhan 59.5, 3. Young Darling (8) John 58, 4. Tree Lounge (1) Saddam 57.5, 5. Star Studded (3) Mukesh Kumar 54.5, 6. Marcous (6) Vaibhav 53.5, 7. Over Lord (4) Tanveer 51.5 and 8. Ever So Sharp (2) Anzar 50.

1. MARCOUS, 2. REGAL TRIBUTE, 3. YOUNG DARLING

2. KANYAKUMARI PLATE (1,100m), 6-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45, 2-30: 1. Turf King (3) Umesh 60, 2. Flames Of Forest (8) Manikandan 59, 3. Boogie Woogie (4) Farhan 56.5, 4. Classy Lassy (5) Brisson 56.5, 5. Amigos (7) Saddam 53.5, 6. Schumii (2) Noorshed 53.5, 7. Strawberry Dream (6) Shahar Babu 53 and 8. Grand Celebration (1) Akbar 52.5.

1. TURF KING, 2. BOOGIE WOOGIE, 3. CLASSY LASSY

3. MANGALORE PLATE (1,200m), maiden 2-y-o only (Terms), 3-00: 1. Champagne Time (9) Saddam 56, 2. Knight In Armour (1) Suraj Narredu 56, 3. Oliver Twist (8) Hesnain 56, 4. Royal Black (5) Umesh 56, 5. Heart Of Gold (7) Shahar Babu 54.5, 6. Helleborus (3) Sandesh 54.5, 7. Jessica (—) (—) 54.5, 8. Judey (6) A. Imran Khan 54.5, 9. One O Eight (4) Trevor 54.5 and 10. Star Ranking (2) Akshay Kumar 54.5.

1. ONE O EIGHT, 2. HELLEBORUS, 3. STAR RANKING

4. J.H. FOLEY CUP (1,400m), rated 40 to 65, 3-30: 1. J Gatsby (6) Trevor 60, 2. Duke Of Earl (7) P.S. Chouhan 59.5, 3. Humraaj (5) Kalyan 58, 4. Strike The Stars (1) Rajendra Singh 58, 5. Dazzling Dancer (4) Farhan 56.5, 6. Exemplar (8) K.V. Baskar 56, 7. King Of Kings (2) Shahar Babu 52.5 and 8. Pacific Blue (3) Huzaif 52.

1. J GATSBY, 2. DUKE OF EARL, 3. DAZZLING DANCER

5. GUINDY GOLD CUP (1,600m), 3-y-o & over (Terms), 4-00: 1. Bold Command (1) Srinath 60, 2. Zachary (9) Sandesh 57, 3. Daylite (5) Tanveer 55.5, 4. Fabulous (11) John 55.5, 5. Flash Drive (6) Saddam 55.5, 6. Knight Of Ke (12) A. Imran Khan 55.5. 7. Magistero (8) C.S. Jodha 55.5, 8. Magnificence (3) Umesh 55.5, 9. Pablito (13) Zervan 55.5, 10. Savannah Sound (10) Suraj Narredu 55.5, 11. Ship Rock (7) David Probert 55.5, 12. Smart Strider (2) Hesnain 55.5, 13. The Champ (4) Chinoy 55.5 and 14. Watchmyscript (14) Trevor 54.

1. SAVANNAH SOUND, 2. WATCHMYSCRIPT, 3. PABLITO

6. SOUTH INDIA 2000 GUINEAS (1,600m), 3-y-o only (Terms), 4-30: 1. Cambridge (5) Trevor 57, 2. Cavallo Veloce (2) Akshay Kumar 57, 3. Chief Of Command (4) P.S. Chouhan 57, 4. Deodar (—) (—) 57, 5. Dont Dilly Dally (—) (—) 57, 6. Great Tribute (11) Srinath 57, 7. Mauritiana (8) David Allan 57, 8. Megasthenes (10) Vaibhav 57, 9. Mulholland (—) (—) 57, 10. Olympia Fields (7) John 57, 11. Sea King (1) Zervan 57, 12. Star Carnation (12) C.S. Jodha 57, 13. Steinlight (9) Dashrath 57, 14. Sun Blazer (—) (—) 57, 15. Torsoro (3) Neeraj 57 and 16. Tutankhamun (6) Suraj Narredu 57.

1. CHIEF OF COMMAND, 2. TUTANKHAMUN, 3. TORSORO

7. C.S. LOGANATHAN GOLD CUP (1,000m) rated 80 & above, 5-00:1 . Heatwave (10) Farhan 63, 2. Simply Clever (8) Kabdhar 57, 3. Kings Canyon (6) A. Imran Khan 56, 4. Victorious March (1) Umesh 56, 5. Golden Lilly (5) Noorshed 55.5, 6. Excelerate (3) Trevor 53.5, 7. Conrod (7) Zervan 52, 8. Glorious Reward (9) Azad 52, 9. The Ministerian (2) N. Murugan 51 and 10. Coriolis (4) Ayaz Khan 50.5.

1. EXCELERATE, 2. HEATWAVE, 3. KINGS CANYON

Jkt: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7; Mini Jkt: 4, 5, 6 & 7; Tr (i): 2, 3 & 4; (ii): 5, 6 & 7.