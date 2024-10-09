Chief Minister’s Trophy declared null and void due to false start

The Stewards of the Mysore race club declared Chief Minister’s Trophy, the feature event on Wednesday (Oct. 9), null and void due to a false start.

The results:

1. HOGENAKAL PLATE (1,600m): PETTES LOVE (Dhanu S) 1, Sand Castles (P. Sai Kumar) 2, Quevega (Kiran Rai) 3 and Eco System (A. Ramu) 4. 1-1/4, Shd and 3. 1m, 39.54s. ₹24 (w), 10, 19 and 10 (p), SHP: 52, THP: 45, FP: 85, Q: 66, Trinella: 262, Exacta: 330. Favourite: Quevega. Owner: Mr. Nirash Bothara. Trainer: Neil Devaney.

2. BHARACHUKKI PLATE (1,400m): VARDAAN (Antony) 1, Golden Bird (Mukesh K) 2, Saro Bird (Koshi K) 3 and Polar Wind (Faiz) 4. 2-3/4, 1-1/4 and Nose. 1m, 25.52s. ₹43 (w), 13, 21 and 82 (p), SHP: 37, THP: 232, FP: 109, Q: 59, Trinella: 12,616, Exacta: 65,241 (carried over). Favourite: Square Cut. Owners: Dr. Vijaya Simha Doreswamy, estate of late Mr. P. Apana Subaiya, Mr. Rakesh Vijayakumar & Mr. Gautam Basapa. Trainer: Rakesh.

3. GOOL & SOLI POONAWALLA MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,600m): JEWEL THIEF (Angad) 1, Confident Game (Mukesh K) 2, Bruce Almighty (Antony) 3 and Square The Circle (P. Sai Kumar) 4. 2, 1-3/4 and Snk. 1m, 39.94s. ₹25 (w), 11, 10 and 15 (p), SHP: 26, THP: 45, FP: 63, Q: 25, Trinella: 221, Exacta: 663. Favourite: Jewel Thief. Owners: Mr. Vikram Appachu & Ms. Beena Rawath. Trainer: Vikram Appachu.

4. CHIEF MINISTER’S TROPHY (1,400m): Null & void due to a false start.

5. BELUR PLATE (1,100m): LAUTERBRUNNEN (Kiran Rai) 1, Chisox (Faiz) 2, Ultimate Striker (P. Siddaraju) 3 and Super Kind (R. Pradeep) 4. 3/4, 5 and 1/2. 1m, 05.62s. ₹21 (w), 14, 16 and 48 (p), SHP: 57, THP: 104, FP: 144, Q: 126, Trinella: 2,047, Exacta: 12,469. Favourite: Lauterbrunnen. Owners: Mr. V. Narayana Gowda & Mr. Anil K Joseph. Trainer: V. Narayana Gowda.

6. MANDYA PLATE (1,200m): VAYU (Jagadeesh) 1, First Impression (Kiran Rai) 2, Dalhousie (Mukesh K) 3 and Island Lass (Faiz) 4. Not run: Facets Of Life. 2-1/4, 2-1/2 and 3-3/4. 1m, 11.38s. ₹19 (w), 13, 10 and 14 (p), SHP: 40, THP: 34, FP: 62, Q: 38, Trinella: 104, Exacta: 421. Favourite: Vayu. Owner: Mr. P. Nalin Kumar. Trainer: Joseph Awale.

Jackpot: ₹4,528 (three tkts.); Mini Jackpot: 79 (eight tkts.); Treble (i): 550 (carried over); (ii): 38 (63 tkts).