GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chief Minister’s Trophy declared null and void due to false start

Published - October 09, 2024 07:13 pm IST - MYSURU: 

The Stewards of the Mysore race club declared Chief Minister’s Trophy, the feature event on Wednesday (Oct. 9), null and void due to a false start.

The results:

1. HOGENAKAL PLATE (1,600m): PETTES LOVE (Dhanu S) 1, Sand Castles (P. Sai Kumar) 2, Quevega (Kiran Rai) 3 and Eco System (A. Ramu) 4. 1-1/4, Shd and 3. 1m, 39.54s. ₹24 (w), 10, 19 and 10 (p), SHP: 52, THP: 45, FP: 85, Q: 66, Trinella: 262, Exacta: 330. Favourite: Quevega. Owner: Mr. Nirash Bothara. Trainer: Neil Devaney.

2. BHARACHUKKI PLATE (1,400m): VARDAAN (Antony) 1, Golden Bird (Mukesh K) 2, Saro Bird (Koshi K) 3 and Polar Wind (Faiz) 4. 2-3/4, 1-1/4 and Nose. 1m, 25.52s. ₹43 (w), 13, 21 and 82 (p), SHP: 37, THP: 232, FP: 109, Q: 59, Trinella: 12,616, Exacta: 65,241 (carried over). Favourite: Square Cut. Owners: Dr. Vijaya Simha Doreswamy, estate of late Mr. P. Apana Subaiya, Mr. Rakesh Vijayakumar & Mr. Gautam Basapa. Trainer: Rakesh.

3. GOOL & SOLI POONAWALLA MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,600m): JEWEL THIEF (Angad) 1, Confident Game (Mukesh K) 2, Bruce Almighty (Antony) 3 and Square The Circle (P. Sai Kumar) 4. 2, 1-3/4 and Snk. 1m, 39.94s. ₹25 (w), 11, 10 and 15 (p), SHP: 26, THP: 45, FP: 63, Q: 25, Trinella: 221, Exacta: 663. Favourite: Jewel Thief. Owners: Mr. Vikram Appachu & Ms. Beena Rawath. Trainer: Vikram Appachu.

4. CHIEF MINISTER’S TROPHY (1,400m): Null & void due to a false start.

5. BELUR PLATE (1,100m): LAUTERBRUNNEN (Kiran Rai) 1, Chisox (Faiz) 2, Ultimate Striker (P. Siddaraju) 3 and Super Kind (R. Pradeep) 4. 3/4, 5 and 1/2. 1m, 05.62s. ₹21 (w), 14, 16 and 48 (p), SHP: 57, THP: 104, FP: 144, Q: 126, Trinella: 2,047, Exacta: 12,469. Favourite: Lauterbrunnen. Owners: Mr. V. Narayana Gowda & Mr. Anil K Joseph. Trainer: V. Narayana Gowda.

6. MANDYA PLATE (1,200m): VAYU (Jagadeesh) 1, First Impression (Kiran Rai) 2, Dalhousie (Mukesh K) 3 and Island Lass (Faiz) 4. Not run: Facets Of Life. 2-1/4, 2-1/2 and 3-3/4. 1m, 11.38s. ₹19 (w), 13, 10 and 14 (p), SHP: 40, THP: 34, FP: 62, Q: 38, Trinella: 104, Exacta: 421. Favourite: Vayu. Owner: Mr. P. Nalin Kumar. Trainer: Joseph Awale.

Jackpot: ₹4,528 (three tkts.); Mini Jackpot: 79 (eight tkts.); Treble (i): 550 (carried over); (ii): 38 (63 tkts).

Published - October 09, 2024 07:13 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.