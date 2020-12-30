Cher Amie, Priceless Ruler and Sweet Fragrance shine

CHENNAI:

Cher Amie, Priceless Ruler and Sweet Fragrance shone when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Dec. 30).

Outer sand: 800m: Cher Amie (App) 55.5, 600/40.5. Pleased.

1000m: Saibya (Stephen Raj) 1-15, 800/59.5, 600/45.5. Pushed. Priceless Ruler (Rajendra Singh) 1-10, 800/55, 600/40.5. Moved attractively.

Inner sand: 600m: Summer Story (rb) 43.5. Extended. Rum Runner (App), Tower Of Strength (rb) 46.5. Pappa Rich (rb) 47. Easy.

800m: Glorious Legend (Umesh), Naomi (B. Nikhil) 59.5, 600/44.5. Latter finished two lengths ahead. Emelda (Shahar Babu), Knight Envied (Brisson) 1-1, 600/46. They moved freely. Sweet Fragrance (B. Nikhil), Cape Cod (rb) 56, 600/41.5. Former impressed. King Horof (App), Epistoiary (rb) 1-1, 600/45. They were easy. Dance Of Waves (Ayaz Khan) 1-0, 600/44. Extended in the last part. Mystical Magician (Umesh), Tencendur (Farhan) 1-0, 600/44.5. They are in good shape.

1000m: Lady Blazer (rb), Arazinger (App) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/45.5. They were easy. My Triumph (Shahar Babu), Amore (Brisson) 1-12.5, 800/58, 600/44.5. They are in fine condition. Dont Dilly Dally (App) 1-12.5, 800/56, 600/40.5. Worked well. Picture Girl (P. Sai Kumar) 1-12, 800/59, 600/45. Well in hand. Star Glitter (rb), 1-14.5, 800/1-1, 60047. Easy.