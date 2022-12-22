Golden Kingdom, Lady Cadet, Something Royal and Admiral Shaw work well

December 22, 2022 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Golden Kingdom, Lady Cadet, Something Royal and Admiral Shaw worked well when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Dec. 22).

Outer sand: 600m: Fun Storm (Farid Ansari) 43. Easy. Little Wonder (rb) 42. Moved under whip.

800m: Felix (rb) 1-0, 600/45.5. Easy. Golden Kingdom (S. Kamble), Lady Cadet (M.S. Deora) 54.5, 600/40.5. They moved impressively.

1000m: A 2-y-o (Whatsthescript - Laurita) (M.S. Deora), Attenborough (S. Kamble) 1-13.5, 800/58.5, 600/44.5. Former started two lengths behind and finished a length in front. Spicy Star (rb), Victory Walk (P. Sai Kumar) 1-11, 800/56.5, 600/44. They moved well and finished together.

Inner sand: 600m: Wilbur (rb) 40.5. Urged. Demerara (rb) 43. Easy. Stern Maiden (P. Sai Kumar) 42.5. Handy. Swarga (rb), Lakshanam (A.M. Alam) 42.5. They are in fine shape.

800m: Danny’s Girl (rb) 58, 600/44. Rubert (rb) 58, 600/43. Shaped well. Supreme Dance (Md. Feroz) 57.5, 600/43.5. Handy. Dancing Grace (rb) 58.5, 600/44.5. Moved freely. Presto Power (rb), Ribolla Gialla (rb) 58.5, 600/43. Former finished four lengths ahead. Nashvegas (M.S. Deora), Cloudy Hills (S. Kamble) 56.5, 600/42.5. A fit pair. Immortal Love (S. Kabdhar), Brilliant Way (S. Imran) 1-2, 600/47. Princess Saaraa (rb) 59.5, 600/44.5. Sasakwa (rb) 59.5, 600/45. Easy.

1000m: Kaahdin (Manikandan) 1-10, 800/57.5, 600/42.5. Unextended. Safety (C. Brisson) 1-15.5, 800/1-0, 600/44. In fine condition. Something Royal (S. Kamble), Admiral Shaw (C. Brisson) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. They impressed. Pirate’s Love (Ram Nandan) 1-14, 800/59.5, 600/44.5. Moved freely. Cyrenius (Farhan Alam) 1-18, 800/1-3, 600/48. Easy. Mysterious Angel (C. Brisson), Campania (rb) 1-16, 800/1-0.5, 600/45. Latter started three lengths behind and ended level. Palsy Walsy (rb) 1-11.5, 800/58.5, 600/45. Urged. Wonder Blaze (P. Sai Kumar) 1-13, 800/56.5, 600/42.5. Worked well. Successful (Mudassar) 1-17.5, 800/1-2.5, 600/47.5. Moved freely. Sparkleberry (Ram Nandan) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/46. Easy.

1200m: Mr Kool (rb), Elizabeth Regina (A.M. Alam) 1-33, 1,000/1-16, 800/1-0.5, 600/45.5. Latter started three lengths behind and finished level.