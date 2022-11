Sinatra and Ignition work well

November 30, 2022 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Sinatra and Ignition worked well when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (Nov. 30).

Outer sand: 600m: Royal Symbol (S. Kabdhar), Rwanda (Manikandan) 45. They finished together.

Inner sand: 600m: Fast Play (rb) 46.5. Nicobar (rb), Cherokee Run (rb) 46. They finished level. Augusta (S. Kabdhar) 45.5. Easy.

800m: A 2-y-o (Top Class-Friendship) (rb), Lionel (rb) 1-1, 600/46,5. They were easy and level. A 2-y-o (Win Legend-Missoni) (S. Imran), a 2-y-o (Fiero-Foxt Mane) (K.V. Baskar), Space Craft (R. Manish) 1-3, 600/47. They were easy. Alcazar (Indrajeet Kumar), TDH (C. Brisson) 1-1.5, 600/46.5. They moved freely. Showmanship (M.S. Deora), Mastery (S. Kamble), Angel Heart (P.S. Kaviraj) 1-0, 600/46.5. They finished in that order. Albinus (rb) 1-0, 600/45.5. Easy.

1000m: Sinatra (S. Kabdhar) 1-10.5, 800/57.5, 600/44. Moved well. Loch Lomond (Ramandeep) 1-14.5, 800/1-0, 600/45. Easy. Ignition (Indrajeet Kumar) 1-10, 800/57, 600/44. In fine trim. Call Me (C. Brisson), A Wink Annda Smile (Indrajeet Kumar) 1-17, 800/1-1.5, 600/46. They finished together. Cape Wickham (Mudassar) 1-12.5, 800/58.5, 600/44.5. In fine condition. A 2-y-o (Whatsthescript-Laurita) (rb), Hall Of Grace (rb) 1-14.5, 800/1-1, 600/46.5. They shaped well. A 2-y-o (Dali-Starlet) (P.S. Kaviraj) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46.5. Unextended. Night Hunt (rb) 1-17.5, 800/1-2.5, 600/47.5. Sunday Warrior (rb) 1-16.5, 800/1-2.5, 600/47.5. A 2-y-o (Kingda Ka-Bay Of Roses) (P.S. Kaviraj), Malet Spring (M.S. Deora) 1-15, 800/1-1, 600/46.

1200m: Celeste (Indrajeet Kumar), The Rebel (S. Imran) 1-32, 1,000/1-16, 800/1-1, 600/46.5. Former finished two lengths ahead.

Noted on Tuesday (Nov. 29).

Outer sand: 600m: A 3-y-o (Oiseau De Feu-Celandine) (rb), Asgardia (rb) 42.5. They finished together.

800m: Air Marshall (rb), Rwanda (Manikandan) 56.5, 600/42. They worked well.

1000m: Fantastic Hit (rb) 1-12, 800/58.5, 600/44. Urged. Torbert (rb) 1-13, 800/59, 600/44.5. Fully extended.

Inner sand: 600m: Grey Twilight (rb) 45. Night Haunt (rb) 48. Easy. Grandiose (K.V. Baskar) 41.5. Extended. Yours Forever (rb), Jack Richer (rb) 44.

800m: Proposed (rb) 1-2, 600/47. Easy. Florence (Manikandan), Strombosis (A.M. Tograllu) 56.5, 600/41.5. They shaped well. Euphoric (P.S. Kaviraj), Lady Cadet (S. Kamble) 55, 600/41. They maintain form. Mastery (P. S. Kaviraj) 1-2, 600/47. Easy. Mujer (rb) 58, 600/44. Unextended.

1000m: Jungle Dreams (S. .Kabdhar) 1-16.5, 800/1-2.5, 600/48. Easy. Amber Lightning (Farid Ansari) 1-11.5, 800/55.5, 600/41. Moved impressively. Remediesofspring (A.M. Alam), Supreme Dance (Inayat) 1-14.5, 800/1-0.5, 600/46. They moved freely, former finished two lengths in front. Eyes Of Falcon (S. Imran) 1-9.5, 800/56.5, 600/43. Handy. Kings Walk (Manikandan) 1-13.5, 800/1-0, 600/45. Moved freely. A 2-y-o (Dali-Starlet) (P.S. Kaviraj) 1-16, 800/1-1.5, 600/46.5. Easy. Flurry Heart (Manikandan), Desert Storm (rb), Queenette (Indrajeet Kumar) 1-14, 800/59.5, 600/45. They finished in that order. Cape Wickham (Mudassar) 1-15.5, 800/1-0.5, 600/45.5. Moved freely. Victory Walk (rb) 1-13, 800/57.5, 600/45. Worked well.