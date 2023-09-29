HamberMenu
Chennai racing season from Sept. 30; South India Derby to be run on Jan. 15

September 29, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - CHENNAI:

H. Kamal Khan

About 500 horses, including 110 two-year-olds, will take part in the Chennai racing season scheduled to held between September 30 (Saturday) and February 24, 2024 (Saturday), it was announced at a press conference organised by the Madras Race Club here on Friday.

Twenty trainers and 30 jockeys are expected to take part in the meeting that will be held over 30 race days.

The blue riband Coromandel Gromor South India Derby, sponsored by Coromandel International Ltd, will be run on January 15, 2024, with a guaranteed stakes of ₹50 lakh including the sponsor’s contribution of ₹20 lakh.

The advertised stake money for the ensuing season will be ₹14.04 crore plus trophies valued at ₹27 lakh and a total payout of ₹16.33 crore covering 246 races, including divisions.

Racing dates: Sept.: 30; Oct.: 7, 13, 14, 21, 27 & 28; Nov.: 4 (Deepak Khaitan Memorial Guindy Gold Cup Gr. III), 5, 11, 18 and 25.

Dec.: 1, 8 (South India 1000 Guineas Gr. II), 15 (South India 2000 Guineas Gr. II, Mukteshwar Stud Million), 24, 25 (The Christmas Cup) and 31.

Jan. 2024: 1 (South India Oaks Gr. II, Sans Craintes Stud Million), 14 (Chettinad Madras Race Club Commemoration Cup, Nanoli Stud Fillies’ & Mares’ Championship, Dashmesh Stud Auction Sale Million), 15 (Coromandel Gromor South India Derby Stakes Gr I, Dr. M.A.M. Ramaswamy Memorial Trophy Gr. III, Usha Stud Million, Win News Pongal Million), 21, 22 (Madras Gold Vase Gr. III) and 29 (South India Sprinters Trial Stakes, South India Stayers Trial Stakes).

Feb.: 10, 11 (Alphabet Million), 17 (Equine Nutrients Million), 18 (South India St. Leger Gr. II, A.M.M. Arunachalam Memorial Million), 23 and 24 (Guindy Grand Prix Gr. III).

