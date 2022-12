December 09, 2022 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - CHENNAI:

The stewards of the Madras Race Club have cancelled the eleventh day of the Chennai races scheduled to be held on Saturday (Dec.10) due to incessant rains rendering the race track not conducive for racing. The South India 1000 Guineas and the Madras Race Club Equine Hospital Golden Jubilee Trophy has been postponed to Dec. 15 (Thursday) with same acceptors but declarations would be new.