CHENNAI:

08 December 2020 11:33 IST

The stewards of the Madras Race Club have decided to postpone the fifth day and sixth day races scheduled to be held on Wednesday (Dec. 9) and Thursday (Dec. 10) to Monday (Dec. 14) and Tuesday (Dec. 15) respectively, due to rain rendering underfoot conditions not conducive for racing. The same card will hold good for Dec. 14.

