The Stewards of the Madras Race Club have decided to cancel the second and third days’ races scheduled to be held on Wednesday (Nov. 10) and Thursday (Nov. 11) owing to consistent heavy rainfall rendering the underfoot conditions of the race track not conducive for racing.
Chennai races for Nov. 10 and 11 cancelled
CHENNAI: ,
November 07, 2021 18:21 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Nov 7, 2021 6:22:57 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/races/chennai-races-for-nov-10-and-11-cancelled/article37367541.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story