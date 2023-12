December 03, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

The stewards of the Madras Race Club have decided to postpone the 14th day races scheduled to be held on Friday, December 8th (including the South India 1000 Guineas) to Thursday (Dec. 14). The decision has been taken in view of continuous rains which has resulted in the disruption of training schedules of horses and the tracks not being conducive for racing, according to a press release from the club.