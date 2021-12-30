Races

Chennai races cancelled

Due to consistent heavy rainfall rendering the underfoot condition of the race track not conducive for racing, the stewards of the Madras Race Club have decided to cancel the fifth and sixth days races to be held on Dec. 31, 2021, and Jan. 1, 2022.

The Deepak Khaitan Memorial Guindy Gold Cup (Gr. III), The Christmas Cup scheduled for Friday (Dec. 31) and The South India 1000 Guineas (Gr. II) scheduled to be run on Saturday (Jan. 1, 2022) have been rescheduled and revised.

The Guindy Gold Cup and the South India 1000 Guineas will now be held on Thursday (Jan. 6), and The Christmas Cup on Friday (Jan. 7, 2022). The acceptances which were already published will hold good with fresh declarations.


