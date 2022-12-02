Albinus and Oscars Thunder work well

December 02, 2022 06:52 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Albinus and Oscars Thunder worked well. when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Dec. 2).

Outer sand: 800m: Ignorance Is Bliss (rb), Ayur Shakti (rb) 57.5, 600/43.5. Former finished three lengths in front.

1000m: A 2-y-o (Win Legend-Anarosa) (Mudassar), Dame Fonteyn (rb) 1-10.5, 800/56.5, 600/44. They worked well. Suryakrishi (Farhan Alam), Salome (rb) 1-10, 800/57, 600/42.5. They moved well and the former finished three lengths ahead. Solemn Moment (rb), Seminole Wind (rb) 1-13, 800/58.5, 600/45. Latter finished five lengths in front. Cape Wickham (Mudassar) 1-10.5, 800/56, 600/43.5. In fine trim. Albinus (Mudassar) 1-7.5, 800/54, 600/41.5. Responded well to the urgings. A 2-y-o (Top Class-Friendship) (rb), Wolf Creek (Farhan Alam) 1-14.5, 800/58.5, 600/44. They were extended and the former finished three lengths in front.

Inner sand: 600m: Royal Monarch (Farid Ansari) 42. Urged. Bohemian Grandeur (rb) 42.5. Unextended. Royal Aristocrat (rb) 43.5. Easy. Innisbrook (rb) 43. Shaped well. Royal Icon (rb) 48. Empress Royal (Farid Ansari) 40.5. Extended. A 2-y-o (Planetaire-Carnival) (rb), Eternal Pearl (rb) 48. They were easy. Andorra (Farhan Alam) 47.5. Easy.

800m: Jahzara (rb) 58.5, 600/43.5. Handy. Knotty Power (rb), Proposed (rb) 1-2, 600/46.5. They moved freely. Royal Symbol (S. Kabdhar), Rwanda (Manikandan) 1-0.5, 600/46.5. They moved together.

1000m: Renegade (Inayat) 1-17, 800/1-3, 600/48. Easy. Euphoric (P.S Kaviraj), Touch Of Fury (M.S. Deora) 1-14.5, 800/1-0, 600/46. They moved freely. Walking Brave (Mudassar) 1-10.5, 800/58, 600/44. Handy. Immortal Love (Mudassar), Golden Warrior (M. Bhaskar) 1-17.5, 800/1-1, 600/46. They were easy and level. A 2-y-o (Lord Admiral-Crown Royal) (Manikandan), Multicrown (S. Kabdhar) 1-13.5, 800/1-0, 600/45. They finished together. Oscars Thunder (A.M. Alam) 1-5.5, 800/52, 600/38. Strode out well. A 2-y-o (Dali-Starlet) (P.S. .Kaviraj) 1-14.5, 800/1-0, 600/45.5. Moved on the bit. Trump Baby (rb) 1-10, 800/57, 600/44.5. Well in hand. Flurry Heart (Ashhad Asbar), Queenette (A.M. Tograllu) 1-13.5, 800/57.5, 600/43.5. They worked well. A 2-y-o (Phoenix Tower-Bristol Fighter) (M. Bhaskar), Miss Allure (rb) 1-18, 800/1-3, 600/47.