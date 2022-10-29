Gallantry, Angel Heart, Pirate’s Love, Namak Halaal and Bohemian Star please 

Sports Bureau CHENNAI
October 29, 2022 19:28 IST

: Gallantry, Angel Heart, Pirate's Love, Namak Halaal and Bohemian Star pleased when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning.

Outer sand

600m: First Empress (Farid Ansari) 42.5. In good shape. Star Aristocrat (Farhan Alam) 44. A 3-y-o (Net Whizz-Faustina) (Farid Ansari) 43.5. Urged. Todor Crown (Farhan Alam) 44. Grand Royal (rb) 43. Extended. Hebron (rb) 43.

800m: Lebua (rb) 57, 600/42.5. Handy. Ginsburg (M.S. Deora) 56.5, 600/42. Eased up. Musanda (rb), Ayur Shakti (rb) 56.5, 600/42.5. They were extended and the former finished two lengths in front.

1000m: Angel Heart (Khet Singh) 1-8.5, 800/55.5, 600/43.5. In fine nick. Beejay (S. Kamble), Euphoric (P.S. Kaviraj) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45. They were easy, former finished two lengths in front. Star Lap (S. Kamble), Winning Legacy (P.S. Kaviraj) 1-10, 800/55, 600/42. Former finished well in front. Attenborough (M.S. Deora), Lady Cadet (rb) 1-17.5, 800/1-3, 600/48. They were easy. Queen Of Fame (S.A. Amit), Swiss Agatta (rb) 1-14, 800/58.5, 600/44. A fit pair.

Inner sand

600m: Serenity Princess (rb) 41. Extended. Conscious Keeper (Khet Singh) 42. Easy. Timeless Romance (Farid Ansari) 41.5. Handy.

800m: Santa Clara (M.S. Deora) 57, 600/42. In fine shape. Dominant (rb) 1-1, 600/46. Easy. Fun Storm (Farid Ansari) 58.5, 600/43.5. Marshall (rb) 57, 600/42. Retains form. Strombosis (A.M. Tograllu) 56, 600/42. Unextended. Pirate's Love (Ram Nandan) 56, 600/40. In good condition. Bohemian Star (Farid Ansari) 54, 600/39.5. Strode out well. Tee Tee Dee (rb), a 2-y-o (Kingda Ka - Bay Of Roses) (S. Kamble) 59.5, 600/44.5. They moved freely.

1000m: Anatolia (Farhan Alam) 1-18.5, 800/1-3.5, 600/48.5. Perfect Blend (rb), a 2-y-o (Smuggler's Cove-Night Of Stars) (rb) 1-14.5, 800/1-0, 600/45.5. They finished together. Arc De Triomphe (M.S. Deora) 1-17.5, 800/1-3, 600/48. Easy. Remediesofsprings (P. Sai Kumar), Mr Kool (rb) 1-13.5, 800/59, 600/43. Former started three lengths behind and finished level. Paris O'Connor (A.M. Alam), Diamond And Pearls (Inayat) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/45.5. They moved freely. Walking Brave (rb) 1-15, 800/1-1, 600/47. Easy. Platini (rb) 1-17.5, 800/1-2.5, 600/47.5. Radiant Joy (rb), Fast Play (rb), Regal Kid (rb) 1-10.5, 800/57, 600/42.5. A fit trio. Gandolfini (rb), a 2-y-o (Win Legend-Anarosa) (rb) 1-18.5, 800/1-3.5, 600/48. Something Royal (rb), a 2-y-o (Smuggler's Cove-Sinai) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/45.5. Former moved better. Zen Zero (A.M. Alam), Desert Star (P. Sai Kumar) 1-13.5, 800/58, 600/43.5. They worked well. Namak Halaal (rb) 1-5, 800/54, 600/42. Moved well. A 2-y-o (Dali-Suzanna) (rb) 1-16.5, 800/1-2.5, 600/47. Easy. Cairo (rb) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/46. Easy. A 2-y-o (Dali-Starlet) (P.S. Kaviraj), a 2-y-o (Whatthescript-Laurita) (M.S. Deora) 1-15.5, 800/59, 600/43.5. They are in good shape.

1200m: Rays Of Sun (rb), Renegade (rb) 1-28, 1,000/1-11, 800/56, 600/42. They moved together. Laudree (M.S. Deora) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-16.5, 800/1-2, 600/47. Easy. La Jefa (Farhan Alam) 1-26, 1,000/1-15, 800/1-0, 600/46.5. Moved freely. My Opinion (S. Kabdhar) 1-33, (1200-600) 45. Easy. Gallantry (M. Bhaskar) 1-22.5, 1,000/1-6.5, 800/52.5, 600/39. Responded well to the urgings. Stern Maiden (L.A. Rozario) 1-25, 1,000/1-11.5, 800/58.5, 600/45. Fit. Miss Allure (rb), Golden Warrior (M. Bhaskar), Glorious King (rb) 1-34, 1,000/1-17.5, 800/1-2.5, 600/46.5. They were easy.

Gate practice (inner sand)

1000m: Bella Amor (Farid Ansari), Empress Royal (Rajendra Singh) 1-4.78. They jumped out well. Moriset (S. Kabdhar), Tudor (P. Sai Kumar), Multiwave (S.A. Amit) 1-4.46. They jumped out smartly. Windsor Walk (rb), Jungledreams (rb), Royal Baron (rb) 1-7.75. First two named finished together in front. Magnetism (C. Brisson), a 2-y-o (Saamidd-Ultrasonic) (B. Dharshan), Run Happy Run (R. Manish) 1-7.44. They took a good jump. Kings Walk (P. Sai Kumar), Multicrown (S. Kabdhar), Allabout Cecil (S.A. Amit) 1-5.20. They took a level jump. A 2-yo (Fiero-Sunset Sail) (R. Manish), Dazzling Dynamite (B. Dharshan) 1-9.28. They took a good jump. Speculation (rb), Be Calm (Farhan Alam), Lady Wonder (rb) 1-5.69. The trio jumped out well.

