Once You Go Black, ridden by S.J. Moulin, won the Smt. Gayatri Devi Memorial Cup (1,600m), the feature event of the races held here on Sunday (Dec. 24). The winner is owned by M/s. Diamond Band Racing Syndicate rep. by Mr. Shiven Surendranath, Mr. Kersi H. Vachha & Mr. Tagbir Singh Brar rep. M/S. Sarainaga Racing and trained by J.E. Mckeown.

1. SEATTLE SLEW HANDICAP: STERN MAIDEN (P. Siddaraju) 1, Ocean Love (L.A. Rozario) 2, Nightjar (Hindu Singh) 3 and Stolen Glance (D.S. Deora) 4. 2-1/2, shd and 1-1/4. 1m 1.88s. ₹135 (w), 23, 14 and 17 (p), SHP: 54, THP: 49, FP: 550, Q: 198, Tla: 2,960. Owner: Dr. Murali Venkataswamy. Trainer: Ajith Kumar.

2. DANEHILL PLATE: PERSIAN ROCK (Ashhad Asbar) 1, Cavallo Volante (C. Brisson) 2, Falconbridge (P. Sai Kumar) 3 and Krishvi (P. Vikram) 4. 1-1/2, 1-1/4 and 1. 1m 1.31s. ₹190 (w), 33, 18 and 10 (p), SHP: 43, THP: 38, FP: 634, Q: 82, Tla: 1,288. Owner: Mrs. Kokila. E. Trainer: Fahad Khan.

3. P.M. ANTONY MEMORIAL TROPHY: ROYAL ICON (Ram Nandan) 1, Clockwise (P. Sai Kumar) 2, Renegade (D.S. Deora) 3 and Opus One (Antony Raj) 4. 1-1/2, 2-1/2 and nose. 1m 26.54s. ₹25 (w), 17, 13 and 43 (p), SHP: 14, THP: 57, FP: 76, Q: 42, Tla: 893. Owner: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust rep. by Mr. A.C. Muthiah. Trainer: B. Suresh.

4. NORTHERN BABY HANDICAP (Div. I): PENSE’E (Koshi Kumar) 1, Sonic Dash (Vinod Shinde) 2, Wind Symbol (Inayat) 3 and Race For The Stars (P. Sai Kumar) 4. 3-1/4, 1-1/2 and nose. 1m 12.30s. ₹59 (w), 36, 22 and 48 (p), SHP: 89, THP: 243, FP: 1,365, Q: 724, Tla: 23,091. Owner: Mr. Gamini Jayaratne K.G. Trainer: R. Ramanathan.

5. NORTHERN BABY HANDICAP (Div. II): GALACTICAL (Arvind Kumar) 1, Dedicate (Hindu Singh) 2, Timeless Romance (P. Sai Kumar) 3 and Montelena (Antony Raj) 4. 4-1/2, 1 and 2. 1m 11.88s. ₹34 (w), 10, 34 and 65 (p), SHP: 92, THP: 101, FP: 128, Q: 51, Tla: 1,322. Owners: Mr. Rajan Aggarwal, Mr. Gautam Aggarwal & Mr. Sultan Singh. Trainer: Pradeep.

6. SMT. GAYATRI DEVI MEMORIAL CUP: ONCE YOU GO BLACK (S.J. Moulin) 1, Priceless Gold (Vinod Shinde) 2, Trevalius (Hindu Singh) 3 and Cold Pursuit (P.S. Kaviraj) 4. 1, 3-1/2 and 1-1/4. 1m 38.61s. ₹26 (w), 17, 22 and 14 (p), SHP: 58, THP: 25, FP: 331, Q: 170, Tla: 1,224. Owners: M/s. Diamond Band Racing Syndicate rep. by Mr. Shiven Surendranath, Mr. Kersi H. Vachha & Mr. Tagbir Singh Brar rep. M/S. Sarainaga Racing. Trainer: J.E. Mckeown.

7. RUFFIAN HANDICAP: GOLDEN WARRIOR (Vinod Shinde) 1, Truth In Wine (Hindu Singh) 2, Ganton (Ram Nandan) 3 and Sian (P. Sai Kumar) 4. 2-1/2, 3-1/4 and shd. 1m, 40.32s. ₹35 (w), 13, 10 and 25 (p), SHP: 53, THP: 48, FP: 106, Q: 45, Tla: 564. Owners: Mr. K. Kaliyaperumal, Miss Ameeta Mehra & Mr. Deepesh Narredu. Trainer: D. Narredu.

8. POLISH FILLER HANDICAP: MAYFLOWER (D.S. Deora) 1, Despacito (P.S. Kaviraj) 2, Pacific (P. Vikram) 3 and Wonderful Era (P. Sai Kumar) 4. 2-1/4, 1-1/4 and 1/2. 1m 13,91s. ₹100 (w), 26, 38 and 11 (p), SHP: 128, THP: 46 FP: 242, Q: 550, Tla: 1,717. Owner: Mr: G.S. Sarath Varun. Trainer: Govindarajan.

Jkt: 49,238 (carried over); Runner-up: 2,344 (9 tkts); Mini Jkt: 1,408 (13 tkts); Tr: 464 (72 tkts).

